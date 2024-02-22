AI has joined the war on disinformation, says Ukrainian media specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

AI has joined the war on disinformation, says Ukrainian media specialist

By Press Association
Ukrainian media specialist Valeria Kovtun said AI technology is being used to create a narrative of ‘distrust’ and ‘divide’ (Valeria Kovtun/PA)
Ukrainian media specialist Valeria Kovtun said AI technology is being used to create a narrative of ‘distrust’ and ‘divide’ (Valeria Kovtun/PA)

A Ukrainian media specialist has said disinformation about the war in her country is being presented on social media like a “fire hose of falsehood” and detailed how AI technology is being used to create a narrative of “distrust”.

Valeria Kovtun, who currently splits her time between Kyiv and London, said “every internal problem” in Ukraine is “always weaponised by an external enemy” which “undermines morale” and “increases divide” following nearly two years of war.

Ms Kovtun, 26, said AI-generated images are used online to create a narrative of “distrust towards Ukrainian leadership” and she has noticed a rise of disinformation on social media platforms where videos appear in a short, vertical format, such as TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts due to their popularity.

“It’s a fire hose of falsehood as they say, the propaganda and disinformation,” Ms Kovtun told the PA news agency.

“Disinformation affects the mental wellbeing of people, especially on vertical videos that are super popular now like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, and Russia uses it to undermine morale and increase divide between Ukrainians.”

Ms Kovtun said AI technology is being used to generate images which aim to create specific and targeted narratives.

“We see TikTok videos with a selection of AI-generated pictures that represent the war in Ukraine but they all come under hashtags like corruption and they’re connected to feelings of uncertainty,” she said.

Ms Kovtun described one instance where a storyline was constructed through AI images to show a Ukrainian man going to the warzone despite not being willing to do so, resulting in a feeling of disbelief in Ukrainian MPs.

“This is kind of the narrative they try to deliver, that there’s distrust towards Ukrainian leadership, distrust towards the state, and it’s very obvious that it’s curated from elsewhere,” she said.

She added that this page in particular had a “very specific goal” but there are “numerous pages like this”, sometimes with millions of views and hundreds or thousands of likes and comments.

Ms Kovtun said that the rise of disinformation on social media sites with short, vertical videos has been more apparent “because Russia identified the platforms where Ukrainians tend to spend more time”.

“As people look for fun and entertainment, they will usually go to TikTok or any other platform with short format videos like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, and that’s where the propaganda disinformation can potentially find the target,” she said.

“I think I’ve seen it more often in the last couple of months – I’m not an active user of TikTok but let’s say I use it for 10, 15 minutes per day, I’d come across at least three videos I see that are produced by Russia to undermine the morale of Ukrainians.

“People are tired, physically and mentally, and looking for an escape and Russia identified the platforms where Ukrainians tend to spend a lot of time, especially late at night after work.

“These platforms were overlooked, especially in the first year of war.”

When asked if she thinks social media companies have a responsibility to moderate the content uploaded to their platforms to tackle disinformation, Ms Kovtun said there is “not a silver bullet approach”.

“Social media platforms need to have their own policy, and they need to be flexible and adapt this policy depending on the development of AI and how other states are using these platforms to target other audiences with disinformation,” she said.

Ms Kovtun said the way she combats disinformation is to “create a clear sense of understanding of what we are standing for”, rather than debunking each case she sees online.

“There are so many AI tools used to scale-up disinformation and spread it on all possible platforms, so it doesn’t make sense to debunk each piece,” she said.

“It does make sense to create a clear understanding of what we are standing for by finding stories of the past that resonate with the present and explain the way Ukraine aims to build their own state and defend their own identity.”