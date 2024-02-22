MSPs back Scottish Government tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs back Scottish Government tax plans

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s budget will be debated next week (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs have voted to back the Scottish Government’s plans to create a new tax bracket for higher earners.

The Scottish income tax rate resolution for the next financial year was passed by 62 votes to 54 on Thursday.

Under the plans, a new rate will be implemented for those earning between £75,000 and £125,140, following an announcement from Deputy First Minister Shona Robison in December.

The 45p-in-the-pound rate, she said, would sit alongside a 1% increase to the highest tax band, which will take it to 48% – with both changes impacting the top 5% of Scottish taxpayers.

Shona Robison
The Deputy First Minister (right) laid out the Government’s plans in December (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The basic and intermediate bands will see the rates at which they kick in rise by the rate of inflation, while the highest rates will remain the same.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) forecasts the tax changes will bring in £1.5 billion in revenue funding next year alone, although its chair said “tough decisions” are still likely to be necessary in individual Government departments.

Speaking in a debate on the proposals, public finance minister Tom Arthur said the setting of the tax rates was “set against a backdrop of one of the most challenging periods for the public finances in the devolution era”.

He added that “difficult but necessary decisions” had to be taken in the budget to protect public services, adding that the tax proposals will mean more than half of Scots will pay less tax than the rest of the UK.

The proposals, he said, will “raise vital revenue to invest in public services while protecting the majority of taxpayers”.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith, however, said businesses were “extremely worried” about the Government’s budget.

While Scottish Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra said those earning more than £28,850 – who are paying more tax than they would in the rest of the UK – “do not have broad shoulders and they are not rich – far from it”.

The stage three debate on the Scottish Government’s budget for the next year will take place next week.