Owners of Crooked House ordered to rebuild West Midlands pub destroyed by fire

By Press Association
The Crooked House pub once stood near Dudley, West Midlands (PA)
The owners of the Crooked House have been ordered to rebuild the pub “back to what it was” prior to the suspected arson attack which destroyed it last year.

South Staffordshire Council announced that it had served an enforcement notice on the owners on Tuesday.

The owners have 30 days to appeal and the notice must be complied with within three years.

If work is not completed within the time limit, the local authority can prosecute for failure to comply with the notice, it added.

Crooked House pub fire
The burnt-out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley (Jacob King/PA)

The historic West Midlands pub, in Himley, near Dudley, was demolished without permission two days after it was gutted by a fire on August 5 last year.

South Staffordshire Council said it had engaged with the owners since the blaze but had “reached a point” where the enforcement order was “considered necessary”.

Council leader Roger Lees said: “A huge amount of time and resources have been put into investigating the unauthorised demolition of the Crooked House.

“We have had great support from the local community, our MPs and the Mayor of the West Midlands, and from the campaign group whose aim is to see the Crooked House back to its former glory which is the key objective of the enforcement notice.

“We have not taken this action lightly but we believe that it is right to bring the owners, who demolished the building without consent, to account and we are committed to do what we can to get the Crooked House rebuilt.”

A Staffordshire Police investigation into the circumstances around the blaze continues, and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

The force previously said that it is treating the blaze as a suspected arson attack.

Five men and one woman were arrested in connection with the fire.

It was called the Crooked House because it leaned to one side as a result of land subsidence.

The Crooked House was not listed at the time it was destroyed but was a non-designated heritage asset registered on the Historic Environment Record as a building of local importance.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street welcomed the order for the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest pub, to be restored.

He posted on X: “Crooked House ordered to be rebuilt.

“An enforcement notice has been issued against the owners for its unlawful demolition.

“They have been ordered to rebuild the pub back to what it was before the fire – just as we’ve been lobbying for.

“Fantastic work from South Staffordshire Council.”