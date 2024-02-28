Labour pledges ‘Raneem’s Law’ to overhaul police response to domestic violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour pledges ‘Raneem’s Law’ to overhaul police response to domestic violence

By Press Association
Labour has pledged to introduce Raneem’s Law, named after Raneem Oudeh who was murdered by her ex-partner in 2018 after West Midlands Police missed opportunities to protect her (West Midlands Police/PA)
Labour has pledged to introduce Raneem’s Law, named after Raneem Oudeh who was murdered by her ex-partner in 2018 after West Midlands Police missed opportunities to protect her (West Midlands Police/PA)

The police response to domestic violence must be overhauled to ensure there are “no more missed opportunities” to save women’s lives, the Labour Party has said.

On Wednesday, the party promised to introduce “Raneem’s Law”, named after Raneem Oudeh, to transform the way the police handle cases of violence against women and girls.

Ms Oudeh, 22, and her mother, 49-year-old Khaola Saleem, were murdered by Ms Oudeh’s ex-partner in 2018. Four years later, an inquest into their deaths found mistakes made by West Midlands Police had “materially contributed” to their deaths.

Solihull stabbings
Nour Norris, the sister and aunt of Khaola Saleem and Raneem Oudeh, said she hoped ‘Raneem’s Law’ would prevent families going through what her own had experienced (Aaron Chown/PA)

On the night they were killed, Ms Oudeh had called West Midlands Police four times to register concerns for her safety, and the force had previously responded to 10 domestic abuse incidents linked to the case. Five officers were disciplined over the failures, which Ms Oudeh’s family described as “beyond imagination”.

Labour’s proposals would see domestic abuse specialists placed in 999 control rooms across the country, following a system used in Northumbria, and improve early intervention by introducing stricter time limits for considering whether victims need a protective civil order.

Police forces will also be required to have a dedicated officer overseeing the enforcement of protective orders in these cases, and to publish figures on the number they have applied for and any reasons for not applying for civil orders.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said: “Missed opportunities cost lives and far too many have already been lost. We cannot stand by while more women, like Raneem and Khaola, are so badly failed by the system charged with keeping them safe.

“Labour will deliver a step change in tackling violence against women and girls, overhauling the early policing response to these terrible crimes that devastate lives and corrode the very fabric of our society.

“Enough is enough. We cannot stand by as every generation faces the same threats of abuse and violence as the last. That’s why we have set out an unprecedented mission to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.”

Labour Party Conference 2023
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour would deliver a ‘step change’ in how police deal with domestic violence (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nour Norris, one of Ms Saleem’s sisters and Ms Oudeh’s aunt, said: “As a family we are scarred by the agony of domestic violence.

“Our hope is simple: that the police will truly understand the hurdles faced by women who report violence, threats and abuse, and that they transform their approach to saving lives.

“Our plea is for a future where no other family suffers as we have. Raneem’s Law will help to make sure that is the case.”