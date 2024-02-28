Yousaf: Meeting 2030 target on reducing child poverty will be ‘difficult’

It will be “difficult” to meet child poverty targets for 2030, Humza Yousaf has said, as he hailed analysis which suggested 100,000 children were kept out of relative poverty by Scottish Government policies.

The First Minister also sought to defend his Budget from criticism from those who say it does not do enough on poverty, saying they “could not be more wrong”.

On Wednesday, the Government published modelling which examined the impact of its policies like the Scottish child payment on poverty.

It estimated the rate of relative child poverty could fall to 16% in 2023-24, with the Scottish Government’s policy package said to have an impact of 10 percentage points.

This would meet the interim child poverty target of 18%, but the ultimate target set by Scottish Parliament legislation is 10% by 2030.

Humza Yousaf was speaking after visiting Drumbrae Library Hub in Edinburgh (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Wednesday’s modelling suggests the child poverty rate will rise again to 18% in 2024-25, driven in part by the UK Government discontinuing cost-of-living payments.

Mr Yousaf discussed the figures during a visit to Drumbrae Library Hub in Edinburgh, where he attended a Bookbug session for under-fives, singing songs and reading Peace At Last to the children.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, he said: “It is, let’s be clear, utterly unacceptable that in 2024 children continue to live in poverty in Scotland.

“There is no hiding from the fact that we all, my Government included, must do more to ensure that children right across Scotland do not continue to have their lives and opportunities impacted by the blight and scourge of poverty.

“I’ve heard some media and political commentators suggest that out Budget doesn’t show enough commitment to tackling child poverty.

“They could not be more wrong. This latest modelling suggests the Scottish Government’s interim targets on reducing child poverty are within reach.”

Some charities and campaigners have criticised the Budget due to the impact of the council tax freeze on local services and cuts to the affordable housing programme.

The First Minister was asked if it is still realistic to expect the Government will meet the 2030 child poverty target, given the increases projected in the coming years.

Humza Yousaf met families taking part in a Bookbug session during his visit to Drumbrae Library Hub (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I think your summary is a fair one. It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be challenging.

“That’s why I’m also calling on the UK Government to help, not just here in Scotland, but right across the UK.”

He said the two-child benefit cap should be lifted, an “essentials guarantee” should be introduced, and changes should be made to universal credit – policies which he said cumulatively would raise 40,000 children out of poverty.

The SNP leader also said he is “frustrated and disappointed” that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has not responded to his requests to discuss fighting poverty.

However, he said he accepts the targets were set by Holyrood and the fact the interim target is within reach is a “good sign”.

Official outcome figures for child poverty which cover 2023-24 will be released in March 2025.

The modelling released on Wednesday estimated that Scottish Government policies kept 100,000 children out of relative poverty and 70,000 out of absolute poverty.

Responding to the First Minister’s comments, John Dickie of the Child Poverty Action Group said reductions in poverty are “hugely welcome” but more needs to be done.

He said: “The harsh reality is that the Holyrood Government’s own analysis is clear that its existing policy package is insufficient to reach the legally binding target of less than one in 10 children living in poverty by 2030.

“That’s why it was so disappointing that the Budget passed yesterday did nothing to build on current progress.

“There is far more the First Minister can be doing with devolved powers – starting with delivering the increase to a £30 Scottish child payment that he himself said he wanted to see during his leadership campaign.”