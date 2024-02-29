MSPs urged to ‘press destruct’ on National Care Service as initial vote looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

MSPs urged to ‘press destruct’ on National Care Service as initial vote looms

By Press Association
The Bill will face its first vote on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill will face its first vote on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs have been urged to “press destruct” on plans for a National Care Service (NCS) as the Bill is due to be voted on for the first time.

If passed the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill will centralise the adult social care system, but opposition MSPs have raised concerns about how the service would look and prospective costs.

The Government took the decision to use a process of “co-design” to create the service, passing a framework Bill and fleshing out the detail of the NCS in secondary legislation – an approach which has led to a lack of clarity on costings.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
The Scottish Lib Dem leader urged MSPs to reject the Bill (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Bill has also been plagued with delays and the decision to change the governance structure of the service, with local authorities to retain responsibility for social care staff and assets, while the regional care boards proposed would instead be a single national care board.

Speaking ahead of the Bill’s stage one consideration in Holyrood, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Care organisations, unions and local authorities have united to condemn the legislation.

“Even SNP finance committee members have suggested that the sums don’t add up.

“It is no wonder the legislation was pushed back three times.

“All versions of this bill are proving outrageously expensive and completely unworkable.”

He added: “It’s time to press destruct on the SNP’s billion-pound bureaucracy and put the money into boosting pay and conditions for frontline care staff and ensuring that conditions for service users improve.

“That’s what social care services really need.”

Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie said ahead of the vote her party would oppose the plans at stage one.

“Scottish Labour is steadfast in its support for a National Care Service worthy of the name – but the botched bill that the SNP, supported by the Greens, is trying to force through parliament is well short of what is needed,” she said.

“After an almost two-year delay, the SNP is now trying to railroad through a bill that is fundamentally flawed and will do nothing to address the crisis in social care right now.”

The legislation survived an attempt by Labour and the Tories to refer the Bill back to committee for further scrutiny on Wednesday, with MSPs voting by 64 to 52 against the motion.

In the debate on Wednesday, Ms Todd said the attempt to “essentially delay” the plans was “disappointing”.

“People need change and they are telling us they need it now,” she said about the Bill.

“Of the many thousands of people I have spoken to who are trying to access social care in Scotland now, none are telling me to slow down, everyone is telling me to speed up.”

MSPs “getting tangled up in procedural delay” would be “letting people down”, the minister added.