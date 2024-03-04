More than 170 councils urge Chancellor to extend cost-of-living support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 170 councils urge Chancellor to extend cost-of-living support

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt has been urged to keep the Household Support Fund when he delivers his Budget next week (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
More than 170 councils have urged the Chancellor to provide more money for vulnerable people struggling with the cost of living when he announces his Budget this week, warning that withdrawing support could leave communities facing a “cliff-edge” in provision.

Council leaders from across the political spectrum have written to Jeremy Hunt asking him to “urgently extend” the Household Support Fund (HSF), which is due to expire at the end of March.

Last week, almost 90 parliamentarians wrote to Mr Hunt to make the same request.

Started in 2021, the HSF has provided £2.5 billion of welfare support via local authorities to help vulnerable people with food, water and energy bills.

But the Government has not confirmed whether councils will receive funding beyond March 31.

Co-ordinated by the Local Government Association (LGA), the letter from councils asked for the scheme to be extended for at least another year, saying the HSF has provided “a vital safety net for residents who are struggling to afford the essentials”.

“Local services are experiencing record demand for local welfare support,” local authority leaders wrote.

“We are therefore deeply concerned that ending the fund on March 31 will create a cliff-edge in provision for our communities that councils will not be able to fill.”

Councils warned that ending the HSF would risk more households falling into financial crisis, destitution and homelessness, increasing pressure on already overstretched public services such as the NHS, social care and temporary accommodation.

Ruth Welford, assistant director for children’s charity Barnardo’s, told the BBC that ending the scheme would be “catastrophic”.

“It’s critical that it continues,” she said.

“Otherwise thousands of children will be plunged even deeper into poverty. It will be catastrophic.”

Pete Marland, chairman of the LGA’s Resources Board, said: “The Household Support Fund has provided a vital lifeline for our most vulnerable residents during the rising cost of living, as our cross-party letter highlights.

“Many at-risk households continue to face considerable challenges in meeting essential living costs, with demand for support greater than when the fund was first introduced.”

He continued: “Ultimately, councils want to shift from providing crisis support to investing in preventative services which improve people’s financial resilience and life chances, alongside a sufficiently resourced national safety net.

“However, without an urgent extension of this funding for at least a year, there is a risk of more households falling into financial crisis, homelessness and poverty.

“We are hopeful that Government will work with councils on this issue.”

In the February letter from parliamentarians, MPs and Lords said: “Keeping the HSF will help to offset the cost-of-living crisis that still so many families are facing.

“It is simultaneously the right thing to do and the fiscally prudent choice.

“We believe that removing the HSF will push more people into poverty and destitution at this time and worsen their health and their children’s.”

It followed a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation in January that found more than a fifth of Britons were living in poverty, with dramatic increases in deep poverty and destitution since 2017.

The Chancellor will deliver his Budget on Wednesday.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We have invested over £2 billion in the Household Support Fund over the last few years – with almost £800 million already paid to families with children to help with the cost of living.

“The current Fund is available up until March 2024 as part of wider cost of living support worth on average £3,700 per household, including raising benefits by 6.7% from April and increasing the Local Housing Allowance.”