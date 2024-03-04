Retail stocks weigh on FTSE as high street downturn persists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retail stocks weigh on FTSE as high street downturn persists

By Press Association
UK high street sales fell for the fifth month in a row in February, BDO said (Jacob King/PA)
UK high street sales fell for the fifth month in a row in February, BDO said (Jacob King/PA)

UK stock markets have started the week on the back foot with the FTSE 100 dragged lower by retailers as new figures showed shoppers continue to cut back.

The FTSE 100 moved 42.17 points lower, or 0.55%, closing at 7,640.33. Ocado Group tumbled by more than 8% during the day while retailers Next, Kingfisher and Burberry were among the day’s biggest fallers.

Figures from BDO showed that sales fell in February, compared with the year before, for the fifth month in a row.

It marks the longest downturn since 2020 when shops were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under-pressure retailers are facing weaker demand from consumers, as well as delays and higher costs caused by disruption in the Red Sea, BDO said.

The weak session comes despite the Prime Minister claiming the UK economy is “on the right track”, ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering his pre-election Budget on Wednesday.

In Frankfurt, the Dax was down 0.11% while in Paris the Cac 40 moved 0.24% higher.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was down about 0.05% and Dow Jones down 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

It was a positive session for the pound, which was up 0.35% against the US dollar to 1.27, and up 0.1% against the euro to 1.169.

It was another strong session for oil, with the price of Brent crude oil jumping by 1.5% to 83.20 US dollars (£65.54) per barrel.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the back catalogues for artists including Justin Bieber, hit an all-time low on Monday (Matt Crossick/PA)

In company news, shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund dropped to an all-time low on Monday after the music royalties investment firm slashed the value of its songs catalogue by more than a quarter.

The embattled business, which has been in the midst of a management dispute, also said it would need to focus on paying down debts rather than restarting shareholder dividend payouts anytime soon. Its share price closed 8.2% lower.

Vertu Motors delivered some good news for investors with positive used car sales figures, showing signs of recovery for the market which saw hefty price drops at the end of last year.

The group said prices had stabilised in recent weeks. Nevertheless, it still reported decline in the volume of new car sales in recent months. Shares in Vertu were up by 3.7% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Endeavour Mining, up 44p to 1,368p, Fresnillo, up 12.5p to 476.1p, Melrose Industries, up 14.2p to 640p, Pearson, up 21p to 1,035p, and BT, up 1.5p to 106.15p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, down 72p to 844.8p, Ocado, down 31p to 445p, St James’s Place, down 20.6p to 491.2p, Anglo American, down 58.4p to 1,702.4p, and Kingfisher, down 6.3p to 226.1p.