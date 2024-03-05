Rent rise review process to replace cap and eviction ban is approved by MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rent rise review process to replace cap and eviction ban is approved by MSPs

By Press Association
Tenants rights minister Patrick Harvie appeared before a Holyrood committee on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)
Tenants rights minister Patrick Harvie appeared before a Holyrood committee on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

A new temporary adjudication process for rent rises has been approved by MSPs to replace the emergency cap and eviction ban put in place by the Scottish Government.

Members of the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee voted on Tuesday to pass regulations bringing in the new process.

Under the regulations, which will be in force for 12 months, tenants will be able to refer a rent increase to Rent Services Scotland for a ruling on whether it is fair or not.

If the gap between the current rent and the value of similar properties on the open market is less than 6%, the proposal will be approved.

But if the gap between the market rent and what the tenant is currently paying is more than 6%, the price can be increased by 6% plus one third of a percent for every percentage point the gap exceeds 6%.

And if the gap between the market rent and the current rent is more than 24%, an increase is capped at 12% of existing rent.

The regulations come into force after the rent cap and eviction ban expire at the end of this month, and will be in force for one year.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, tenants rights minister Patrick Harvie denied the Scottish Government was engaging in “anti-landlord rhetoric”, an accusation made by the Association of Scottish Landlords put to him by Tory MSP Miles Briggs.

“I’m certainly sorry that they’ve chosen to use language like that,” the minister said.

“I certainly don’t believe that the Scottish Government has anti-landlord rhetoric, that’s not something that I would recognise.

“We’ve said very clearly, both during the debates on the Cost of Living Act and in relation to the development of the consultation on the wider rented sector strategy – the new deal for tenants – and the development of the new Housing Bill, that we want a private rented sector that has high standards, that is part of a housing system in which all people have their human right to adequate housing realised and that responsible landlords have nothing to fear from regulation.

“It’s about raising the standards in places where we don’t see responsible factors taking place.”

The private rented sector, the minister said, contains a “range” of standards of both affordability and tenants’ rights, adding that the Scottish Government “want to encourage the best and we want to ensure that where standards are not as they should be, we see them raised up”.