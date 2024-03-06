School exclusion policy to be reviewed amid rising levels of violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School exclusion policy to be reviewed amid rising levels of violence

By Press Association
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government’s policy on school exclusions will be reviewed (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Education Secretary has pledged to take a “modern” stance on reviewing school exclusions amid rising classroom violence.

Jenny Gilruth made the commitment during a Conservative-led debate in Holyrood on Wednesday.

It comes after Ms Gilruth, a former teacher, told the Sunday Times newspaper that teachers need to know the option of exclusion is at their disposal.

But speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she emphasised her commitment to restorative justice practices.

“I think it’s important to say that restorative practices are part of a relational approach and that has been proven to have impact in relation to preventative action that teachers can take,” she said.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth was speaking during a Tory-led debate on education (Jane Barlow/PA)

When pressed for additional detail by Scottish Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr, she said: “But we also, I think, need a modern approach to consequences.

“That’s what the national action plan will set out. I give Mr Kerr an undertaking that the wider work… through the national action plan will consider a review of the exclusions policy that is currently in place in our schools.”

It comes after the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) warned teachers had suffered broken bones and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Kerr opened the debate by referencing an EIS survey of 800 teachers in Aberdeen which found a third had been physically assaulted at work, including a pregnant woman who had been hospitalised following a pupil attack.

He told the chamber the report was “harrowing”, adding: “This Government must take responsibility. This is a devolved matter, and the responsibility lies foursquare at this Government’s door.”

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said a report exposing the extent of violence in schools was ‘harrowing’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Kerr said a proper strategy is required, adding: “That strategy starts with real boundaries and proper consequences, including the possibility of exclusion.”

Ms Gilruth said: “I am absolutely clear that our schools should be safe and consistent learning environments for all. No teacher or support assistant should face violence or abusive behaviour in their place of work.”

Scottish Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy accused Ms Gilruth of “trying to pass the buck” of responsibility to local authorities.

She said: “The situation we see in schools is not isolated to one area in Scotland. It is systemic and I believe the Cabinet Secretary knows that.

“This was a moment to show leadership, to wake up, to turn up and step up and give the generation of young people that are being failed the respect they deserve.

“The Government, I’m afraid, turned away.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said the exclusion review is a “step in the right direction”, adding “Exclusion should not be excluded. It should be a consideration.”

On Monday, the Scottish Government launched a framework to help teachers tackle issues including misogyny in the classroom.