Assisted dying opponents push palliative care Bill as ‘Better Way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Assisted dying opponents push palliative care Bill as ‘Better Way’

By Press Association
An Member’s Bill would introduce assisted dying (Jane Barlow/PA)
An Member’s Bill would introduce assisted dying (Jane Barlow/PA)

Opponents of allowing assisted dying in Scotland say proposals for a right to palliative care present a better alternative.

The Better Way campaign is against a proposed change in Scottish law to allow assisted dying.

A Member’s Bill by Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is set to go before Parliament, which would give mentally competent adults with a terminal diagnosis the right to end their life if they requested it.

The campaign says MSPs should instead consider backing Conservative MSP Miles Briggs’s proposed Member’s Bill, which would grant a right to palliative care.

Liam McArthur
Liam McArthur is bringing forward an Assisted Dying Bill (PA)

A spokesman for the Better Way campaign, which describes itself as a group of experts opposed to assisted dying, said: “Palliative care is historically underfunded, and it is deeply wrong that vulnerable, dying people are not accessing the quality of care they so desperately need. MSPs in every party should consider supporting Mr Brigg’s proposal.

“Improving palliative care is wholly incompatible with ‘assisted dying’, which is opposed by the vast majority of palliative doctors in Scotland.

“When asked about this practice, end-of-life doctors warn that it would have a negative impact on palliative care services.

“They also warn of a negative impact on conversations with patients and families and say that proposed legal safeguards would not prevent harm to vulnerable patients under their care. A staggering number have also indicated that they’d leave the profession if the law changes.

“We would urge MSPs to row in behind a right to palliative care, and other measures that enhance end-of-life care, and vote against doctor assisted suicide.”