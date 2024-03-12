MSP behind buffer zone Bill urges protesters to consider impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP behind buffer zone Bill urges protesters to consider impact

By Press Association
The Green MSP tabled the legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MSP behind plans to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics has urged protesters to consider the impact they have on women seeking to access the services.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill has been under consideration at Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee in recent weeks, taking evidence from those generally in favour of the legislation.

On Tuesday, those against the Bill, including religious groups, will appear before the committee.

Speaking ahead of the session, Green MSP Gillian Mackay said women seeking an abortion or other healthcare at such clinics “feel judged, intimidated and harassed” by vigils taking place outside.

“They have seen all of the same testimonies and evidence that I have. Nobody should have to go through that to access healthcare,” she said.

“I urge all of the protesters to consider their own roles and the awful impact of their words and their banners.

“They can protest outside our parliament by all means, but to knowingly target people who are often in a vulnerable place is utterly wrong, and I am determined that my Bill will put a stop to it.”

But in a submission to the Bill’s consultation, the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland – whose vice president Bishop John Keenan will appear before the committee on Tuesday – said the proposals were “extreme” and “patronising to women”.

The submission also raised questions about the impact of the Bill on human rights.

“The right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association will be seriously impacted by the proposals, as the Bill will criminalise people for expressing certain views and occupying certain spaces,” it said.

“The Bill also takes the extraordinary step of criminalising prayer contrary to the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and will disproportionately affect people of faith.”

The Christian Medical Fellowship – whose chief executive Dr Mark Pickering will also appear at the committee – meanwhile agreed that “physically obstructing access to abortion facilities should not be permitted” in its submission to the consultation but added that police currently have sufficient powers to prevent it.

The submission also questioned what constitutes harassment for the purpose of the Bill.

“Shouting abuse, forcing literature upon service users or staff, making available factual handouts, offering personal support, participating in silent prayer, etc – a spectrum of possible behaviours – but who is to judge what constitutes harassment and by what yardstick will it be measured?”