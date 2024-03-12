Crime drama Shetland to return for two new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Crime drama Shetland to return for two new series

By Press Association
Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will return (Handout/PA)
Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will return (Handout/PA)

After Life star Ashley Jensen has said she is “thrilled” as it was confirmed she will be returning to crime drama Shetland.

The show has been recommissioned by the BBC for two new series and will film in locations around Shetland and across Scotland in 2024 and 2025.

Filming on series nine begins this month and will see Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell reprise their roles as detectives Ruth Calder and Alison “Tosh” McIntosh.

Jensen joined the drama for series eight following the departure of Douglas Henshall, who had spent almost a decade playing Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in the show, originally based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen said she is looking forward to returning to Shetland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder.

“The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

“The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to.

“I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Series nine will also see the return of regulars Steven Robertson, who plays detective Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden (police officer Billy McCabe) and Anne Kidd (Cora McLean).

The new series of Shetland will be written by lead writer Paul Logue and Denise Paul.

O’Donnell said: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

“That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.

“Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series eight and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that.

“I can’t wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next.”

The double series commission will be a Silverprint Pictures production (part of ITV Studios) for the BBC.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.

“Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

Kate Bartlett, executive producer for Silverprint Pictures, said they are “thrilled” the BBC has commissioned two more series of Shetland.

She said: “Paul Logue creates distinctive and emotionally complex stories, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of Shetland.

“It’s wonderful to be making these series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of our production.”