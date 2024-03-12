Sturgeon’s ex-chief of staff joins board of project to tackle child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sturgeon’s ex-chief of staff joins board of project to tackle child poverty

By Press Association
A project aimed at tackling child poverty will bring together a former chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon with an ex-Scottish Labour communications director (Peter Byrne/PA)
A former chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon is to play a key role in an "ambitious" project aimed at exploring public attitudes to child poverty.

A former chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon is to play a key role in an “ambitious” project aimed at exploring public attitudes to child poverty.

Liz Lloyd, who worked with Ms Sturgeon when she was first minister, will be on the expert advisory board of an initiative being launched by Save the Children Scotland and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

Alan Roden, who previously worked as communications director at Scottish Labour, is another board member for the two-year project, aimed at exploring attitudes to child poverty in a bid to develop lasting change.

It comes as Scotland seeks to meet legally binding targets to cut poverty rates from around one in four children currently to fewer than one in 10 by 2030.

Liz Lloyd was chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon for much of her time as first minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

With a large-scale national survey planned, along with a citizens’ panel, the project aims to provide fresh insight into attitudes to both the causes and possible solutions to child poverty.

Evidence gathered will be used to build broad support for the “bold” policy choices campaigners say are needed to tackle the problem.

Claire Telfer, head of Save the Children Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government has made a legal, binding commitment to drive down child poverty. We know that this is possible, we have the right tools in the toolbox. However, achieving this ambitious target requires bold policy changes.

“Our project aims to achieve long-lasting change. To make that change sustainable, it’s crucial that we build understanding about the root cause of child poverty to grow public support for policies that give every child in Scotland an equal and fair chance to thrive.

“That means changing the way we think, feel, and speak about child poverty in Scotland. By changing the narrative and by truly reflecting the thoughts of those living on a low income, together we believe we will inspire public support and political action to end it for good.”

Ms Lloyd said implementing measures to tackle child poverty requires “challenging the stereotypes that are used against those experiencing poverty and thinking about how we talk about those who are in poverty”.

She added: “This work is a critical part of showing politicians, policy makers and employers that taking action to reduce poverty is essential, not just for those who are experiencing it, but for the wider success of our society and our economy.”

Mr Roden said: “Child poverty is a moral disgrace and everyone in Scotland has a stake in ending it.

“To meet Scotland’s ambitious targets to reduce child poverty, we need everyone pulling together to deliver this national mission – including the public, private and third sectors.

“With UK and Scottish elections on the horizon, this project is an opportunity to build that consensus.”

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the JRF, said it is “crucial that politicians and decision-makers across Scotland turn their minds to how to meet the Scottish Parliament’s child poverty targets”.

He added: “Of course, that will have to be done with public consent and support and this crucial project aims to provide the tools to do so.”