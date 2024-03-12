World Party frontman Karl Wallinger remembered as ‘one of the greats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Party frontman Karl Wallinger remembered as ‘one of the greats’

By Press Association
(L-R) Gary Kemp from Spandau Ballet, Joe Strummer, from The Clash, Keith Allen, from Fat Les and Carl Walinger from World Party (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
World Party frontman Karl Wallinger, who was also a member of The Waterboys, has been remembered as “one of the all-time greats” after his death at 66.

The Welsh-born frontman formed World Party in 1986, shortly after his departure from The Waterboys.

The group’s debut album Private Revolution spawned popular songs, including Ship Of Fools.

The band released several more albums, with their fourth, Egyptology, including track She’s The One, which was later covered by British singer Robbie Williams and peaked at number one on the official UK charts in 1999.

Singer Chesney Hawkes paid tribute on social media, writing: “We lost one of the all time greats today. Karl Wallinger was a beautiful soul and a genius songwriter.

“Rest in peace old friend, I hope you find the rainbow…Now stop what you’re doing and go listen to #Worldparty.”

Musician Julian Lennon,  the son of Beatles member John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, said: “So very sad to hear of Karl Wallinger’s passing… We’ve lost another Good’un… Safe travels my friend.”

Enable Music, a UK-based artist management company, which worked with Wallinger, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

A statement added: “Privileged to work closely with him across a couple of albums, hear his demos, watch him record, play live, get high, get low, be a pal…

“Genius, never appreciated as widely as should have been, play a World Party tune now.”

Born in Wales, Wallinger began his career as a keyboardist in a variety of bands before joining The Waterboys in 1983, which saw him write the original music for their hit Don’t Bang The Drum.

Among those paying tribute was The Waterboys founder Mike Scott, who said on X: “Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

Wallinger exited The Waterboys after three years to form World Party, and during that period contributed to late Irish star Sinead O’Connor’s debut album The Lion And The Cobra, and they continued to work together for several years.

During his career, Wallinger also served as the musical director for the 1994 Ben Stiller-directed film Reality Bites, starring Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder.

Curt Smith from pop band Tears For Fears said on X: “Very sad news, I was a big fan of Karl’s.”

In 2001, Wallinger was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and spent five years away from the spotlight following surgery.

Wallinger is survived by his wife Suzie Zamit, two children and two grandchildren.