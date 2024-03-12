Scotland ‘falling behind’ rest of UK in preventing new HIV cases, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Scotland ‘falling behind’ rest of UK in preventing new HIV cases, experts warn

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been told to ramp up its progress in eradicating new HIV transmission (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Scottish Government has been told to ramp up its progress in eradicating new HIV transmission (Chris Jackson/PA)

Experts have warned that Scotland is falling behind the rest of the UK in plans to eradicate new HIV transmission.

Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee heard that delays in tackling the stigma of the virus and a national action plan to prevent the spread is setting back “gamechanging” progress.

Scotland was the first nation in the UK to roll out the PrEP (pre-expose prophylaxis) medication on the NHS in 2017.

Research in 2021 found new diagnoses of the virus in gay and bisexual men had fallen by 20% since its introduction.

The Scottish Government now has a national target to prevent new cases of HIV by 2030.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland last year showed there were 317 diagnoses in 2022 – 108 of which were classed as new, first-ever infections.

However, experts warned the Scottish Government must ramp up efforts to stamp out stigma associated with the diagnosis, particularly in the health and social care sector, amid fears it could prevent people coming forward for treatment or testing.

Alan Eagleson, head of services at the Terrence Higgins Trust Scotland – an HIV and sexual health prevention charity – said a funded action plan on achieving zero transmission by 2030 was promised in the SNP’s 2021 manifesto commitment.

He told the Holyrood committee that strategy was now “long overdue”.

He said: “The Scottish Government must refocus and match the words with action and investment. The publication of a funded action plan has been long promised and is long overdue. This needs to be delivered as a matter of urgency.

“If we are to achieve ending new cases of HIV by 2030 we need to tackle the inequalities that still exist.

“We have the opportunity to lead the way, not only in the UK but across the world, but we are letting this moment pass us at rapid pace.

“The reality is that in Scotland we have fallen behind other UK nations in our HIV response. We all know what the end goal is … but we don’t yet have a published plan for how to achieve this or the funding resource to make this ambition a reality.

“If we are to be successful in reaching our 2030 goal we need equitable progress across all communities impacted by HIV and sustainable investment to match this.”

Professor Claudia Estcourt, professor of sexual health and HIV at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “Scotland was the first country in the union to roll out a national programme of PrEP in 2017. We were gamechangers at that point and we have slid back since then.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.