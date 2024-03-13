Government set to ban foreign powers from buying British newspapers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government set to ban foreign powers from buying British newspapers

By Press Association
Foreign governments are set to be banned from owning British newspapers following concern about a possible takeover of The Daily Telegraph backed by Abu Dhabi (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Government is set to announce plans to ban foreign states from owning British newspapers and news magazines, the PA news agency understands.

Ministers are expected to make a commitment on Wednesday to amend the Digital Markets Bill to prevent such takeovers, following pressure from peers.

The move has been prompted by concern about a potential takeover of The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator by Redbird IMI, an investment fund majority-owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club.

Peers were set to debate an amendment to the Bill proposed by Baroness Stowell, a former Conservative leader of the House of Lords, that would prevent foreign powers from acquiring UK news media organisations.

It is understood that the Government will commit to bringing in its own amendment that will effectively mirror that of Baroness Stowell when the Bill has its third reading in the Lords in late March, with details expected to be published as soon as next week.

The Government hopes that this will persuade Baroness Stowell to withdraw her amendment, which had received cross-party support.

The proposed takeover of The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator has also been subject to a separate investigation ordered by the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, due to its possible impact on press freedom.

Regulators Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority submitted reports to Ms Frazer on Monday, with the minister now considering next steps.

Labour has also called for the acquisition to be blocked, with shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire saying the party’s view “is that foreign governments should not own national newspapers.”