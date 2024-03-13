Texas governor explains comments made to artists pulling out of SXSW festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Texas governor explains comments made to artists pulling out of SXSW festival

By Press Association
The governor of Texas Greg Abbott (James Manning/PA)
The governor of Texas Greg Abbott (James Manning/PA)

The governor of Texas has explained comments telling artists pulling out of an Austin festival over US Army sponsorship not to come back.

Greg Abbott was in Downing Street on Wednesday to sign an agreement with the UK on closer trade co-operation with Texas.

Speaking outside Number 10, Mr Abbott also said he and former US president Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, are “friends” and it was “kind of natural” that Mr Trump would have the governor of Texas on his shortlist for potential vice president candidates.

Greg Abbott
The governor gave a thumbs up when he arrived in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Tuesday, the governor posted on X, formerly Twitter, telling artists pulling out of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival: “Don’t come back,” prompting a response from SXSW which said it does not agree with Mr Abbott.

In Downing Street on Wednesday, the governor said: “The reason why they pulled out is because one of the sponsors for South by Southwest is the United States military and bottom line is if you don’t like the military, we don’t need you there.

“We as a country, and the people of our country, we all support our military because we wouldn’t have the opportunity to have South by Southwest, to have concerts, to have freedom like we do without our military.

“Every American must step up and support our military, regardless of what their personal feelings and thoughts are otherwise.”

On X on Tuesday, Mr Abbott said: “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back.

“Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA.

“We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

The festival responded by saying it disagrees with the governor, adding: “We are an organisation that welcomes diverse viewpoints.

“Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy.

“We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

But SXSW also said that the army’s sponsorship is “part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world”.

Hip hop trio Kneecap, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, are among those who have pulled out, and posted on X to explain: “It is done in solidarity with the people of Palestine and to highlight the unacceptable deep links the festival has to weapons companies and the US military.”

In Downing Street, Mr Abbott also told of how he is in “constant communication” with Mr Trump.

“He and I are friends and so it would be kind of natural you’d have the governor of Texas on a shortlist, but I’m honoured to be thought of that way,” he said.

“But my focus really is on being governor of the state of Texas and assisting (Mr Trump) any way I can to make sure that he wins elections and then has a very successful term as the next president.”