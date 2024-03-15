Water firm profits almost doubled since 2019, Lib Dems claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water firm profits almost doubled since 2019, Lib Dems claim

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called the ‘eye-watering profits’ a ‘national scandal’ (James Manning/PA)
Water company profits have almost doubled since 2019, with firms in England and Wales raking in £4.2 billion over the course of the current Parliament, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

In 2022/2023, England’s water firms made £1.7 billion, up 82% since 2018/2019, according to party analysis of Companies House records.

Yorkshire Water took away the biggest profit last year at £723 million – the highest since 2018/2019, the Lib Dems said.

But the company said the figure was “not an accurate reflection” of its performance and it had in fact made a loss in 2022/2023.

The party is expected to detail its plans for a sewage tax and a new wave of “local environmental reporters” as part of its plans to “clean up the country’s waterways” at its spring conference this week.

It will call for an additional 16% levy on top of corporate tax for water firms, which it says could be used to fund journalists operating in a similar way to the BBC’s local democracy reporter network.

The Lib Dems have put tackling sewage at the heart of their efforts to flip traditionally Tory seats in so-called “blue-wall” areas across southern England ahead of a general election expected next year.

They have also called for swimmers who have suffered illness as a result of bathing in contaminated bathing spots to be given compensation, and an outright ban on bonuses for water company executives.

Ahead of spring conference, party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “These eye-watering profits are a national scandal. Whilst our rivers, lakes and coastlines get destroyed by raw sewage, these polluting firms are laughing all the way to the bank. Frankly, the whole thing stinks.

“This is concrete proof that under the Conservatives, water firms have prospered and got away with environmental vandalism.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Profit before tax is not an accurate reflection of our business performance in 2022/23 as it included unrealised fair value movements relating to our financing. Adjusting for these movements, Yorkshire Water made a loss.

“We invested over £530 million in infrastructure projects in 2022/23 to improve our clean and wastewater networks while delivering the best value for customers.

“In addition to this, we have not paid any dividends to external stakeholders for seven years and are not intending to do so in the near future.”