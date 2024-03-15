Bank of England expected to hold interest rates steady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England expected to hold interest rates steady

By Press Association
The Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged again on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged again on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Barring a big surprise in February’s inflation figures, not much is expected to change when the Bank of England’s decision-makers release their latest interest rates decision on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet during the week to decide if the economy is showing the signs it wants to see before starting to cut rates.

But economists say that as things look now, only one of the nine-person committee is likely to think that conditions are right for a cut.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

The Bank has signalled at recent meetings that cuts are likely to come in future, after rates have either been hiked or kept unchanged at every meeting for the last four years.

In February when the group met, only one of them, Swati Dhingra, voted to cut rates, two voted for a rise, but the rest said they should stay at 5.25%.

Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he expects the same vote this time.

“The MPC focuses on the ‘tightness of labour market conditions, wage growth and services price inflation’ to judge ‘how long Bank Rate should be maintained at its current level’,” he said.

“We think the data have not surprised enough to trigger a change in guidance at the MPC’s meeting on March 21.

“The Bank will continue signalling rate cuts, but with little new as regards timing. We expect the same 1-6-2 (cut-hold-hike) vote as last month.”

Since that last meeting, gross domestic product (GDP) data for December showed that the UK’s economy contracted 0.3%, pushing it into a recession.

That was worse than the 0.0% move that the MPC had expected.

Both unemployment and Consumer Prices Index inflation have also been lower than the MPC expected in its February forecast.

Mr Wood said: “Overall, the data since the MPC’s last meeting confirm – rather than challenge – its forecasts.

“That is all that is needed for the BoE to remain on course for summer rate cuts.

“In February, the MPC forecast inflation would fall to 1.4% at the two-year forecast horizon if it kept interest rates restrictive at 5.25%. Policymakers just need the confidence to trust those forecasts.”

On Wednesday new Consumer Prices Index inflation figures for February will be released by the Office for National Statistics.

The Bank will have these figures before making its decision.