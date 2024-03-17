Running of private jail HMP Kilmarnock transferred to Scottish Prison Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Running of private jail HMP Kilmarnock transferred to Scottish Prison Service

By Press Association
The transition was described as ‘a unique and momentous responsibility for all involved’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The transition was described as ‘a unique and momentous responsibility for all involved’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The running of private prison HMP Kilmarnock has been transferred to the Scottish Prison Service after its contract with Kilmarnock Prison Services Ltd came to an end.

The jail was previously run by private contractor Serco, and the move comes as the prison estate has been under heightened scrutiny in recent months over concerns about its fitness for purpose and overcrowding.

Chief Inspector for Prisons for Scotland Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said this week that HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow was at risk of “catastrophic failure”, while HMP Greenock should be “bulldozed” – although she did praise the relationships and staff at the latter jail.

Scottish Prison Service chief executive Teresa Medhurst said HMP Kilmarnock was “well run” and had “long-standing links to its local community, and a determination to deliver the best possible outcomes for those in its care”.

She added: “The strong relationships underpinning the prison are a credit to the senior leadership team and staff who work there, and have undoubtedly contributed to its overall success.

“The transition of HMP Kilmarnock has been a unique and momentous responsibility for all involved, and I am grateful to those in SPS, Serco, and KPSL who have worked tremendously hard to do so successfully.”

Mark Whittaker, the justice business managing director for Serco, said everyone at the firm was “immensely proud of our track record”, adding: “Not only has Killie provided a safe, decent environment for the prisoners who have spent time there, but it has also been the most cost-effective prison in the Scottish estate and made a massive impact on the lives of the prisoners in our care”.

Mr Whitaker also thanked staff at the facility, saying they were “an extraordinary team of people who have done a challenging and demanding job with professionalism and compassion”.

“We are sad to see them leave the company and wish everyone all the best for the future,” he said.