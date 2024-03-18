Peak rail fares should be permanently scrapped, minister told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peak rail fares should be permanently scrapped, minister told

By Press Association
The pilot which scrapped peak rail fares is due to end this summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s four main rail unions, the STUC and environmental groups have joined forces to call for peak fares to be scrapped following a pilot.

The Scottish Government announced last year that all train fares on publicly-owned ScotRail will be the same regardless of the time of day, with a trial starting in October initially due to end in the spring.

The pilot was extended to end on June 28, but Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has now been urged to make the move permanent.

Transport Scotland said the Government will “carefully consider” the impact of the pilot after it ends.

The heads of Aslef, the TSSA, the RMT and Unite, the assistant general secretary of the STUC, and senior figures from Friends of the Earth Scotland, the Just Transition Partnership, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and Transform Scotland have now written to Ms Hyslop.

The letter said: “We pay tribute to the introduction of the pilot in the first place.

“As trade unionists, environmental campaigners and passenger champions, we are clear however that peak train fares must be scrapped permanently.

“This is a position that we have taken since the start of the pilot.

“The overall approach by the Government must be to make fares as affordable as possible. This is what will encourage and incentivise the Scottish travelling public on to trains and away from private car travel.”

Rail passengers
Peak fares were scrapped for a trial period in October last year (PA)

Peak rail fares, they claim, is an “unfair tax on workers” and present a barrier to rail travel for many.

Making the pilot permanent will help on both climate change and the economy, the group said.

“If you were to restore peak fares it would be a retrograde step that would send exactly the wrong message at the wrong time,” the letter added.

“We urge you to do the right thing, scrap peak fares permanently to help Scotland meet its climate targets, grow the economy sustainably and help workers by ending this unfair tax on them.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “The peak fares removal pilot has been extended by three months and will now operate until June 2024.

“This extension allows for more data to be collected on any change to travel patterns, which will help to inform the final evaluation.

“The Scottish Government will carefully consider the impact of the pilot and the long-term sustainability of such a proposition before committing to any further measures after June 2024.

“This trial is an exciting and unique opportunity to encourage more people to leave their cars at home and choose a safe, reliable, and green form of public transport.”