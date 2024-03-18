‘Critical’ that farmers be told more about plans for agriculture, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Critical’ that farmers be told more about plans for agriculture, says MSP

By Press Association
The Bill will give ministers power over agricultural subsidies (Steve Parsons/PA)
It is “critical” that farmers and crofters receive more information on the future of agricultural support, a Holyrood committee convener has said.

Finlay Carson, convener of the Rural Affairs Committee, says the Government must publish a draft rural support plan earlier than the planned timescale of 2025.

However, the committee backed the general principles of the upcoming Agriculture & Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation gives Scottish ministers the powers to change, extend or end EU common agricultural policy (CAP) legislation as it applies in Scotland.

Scottish Parliament
Finlay Carson’s committee heard from a number of farmers and crofters (Fraser Bremner)

The Bill also introduces powers for a sustainable code of practice for agriculture.

MSPs on the committee heard from 37 farmers, crofters and land managers at a roundtable event in February.

It highlighted that there are many aspects of the current system the land managers would like to change, but they wanted greater certainty about the direction of travel.

The legislation will operate as a “framework” Bill with details of support schemes being provided later.

Mr Carson told the PA news agency he believes the Bill is one of the most important pieces of legislation in the current session of the Scottish Parliament.

There were some concerns the Bill would give the Government “unfettered powers” over agricultural subsidies, he said, leading to the committee’s calls for a draft rural support plan to be published earlier.

Mr Carson, who used to be a dairy and beef farmer, said: “The Government weren’t expected to publish it, or lay it in front of Parliament, until 2025. We think that’s too late.”

The Government is bringing forward a “disproportionately high” number of framework Bills, he said, including legislation for the National Care Service and the Good Food Nation Bill.

The Galloway and West Dumfries MSP said: “That’s why it’s absolutely critical that we get the rural support plan in place, because that will put meat on the bones.”

He continued: “The flexibility offered by a framework bill is desirable so that ministers can adapt to opportunities and challenges over time, but it is vital that the powers set out in the Bill are developed in partnership with stakeholders and are subject to robust parliamentary scrutiny.

“We share the concerns we heard from stakeholders about the lack of direction, the time being taken to introduce future support schemes and the impact this is having on farmers, crofters, land managers and rural community organisations.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the upcoming bill “aims to provide Scotland with a future framework that will support farmers and crofters to meet more of our food needs sustainably and to farm and croft with nature in mind”.

The spokesperson added: “We thank the rural affairs and islands committee for their report and are pleased that they have agreed to the general principles of the bill.

“We particularly welcome their support for our longstanding call for certainty from the UK Government on future funding.

“We will now consider the Committee’s report and our response will be published in due course.”