Football regulator won’t affect competitiveness at top level of game, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Football regulator won’t affect competitiveness at top level of game, MP says

By Press Association
Conservative former minister Tracey Crouch said the new regulatory body would not impact the game (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative former minister Tracey Crouch said the new regulatory body would not impact the game (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA)

A Bill to introduce a new football regulator will not affect competition at the top level, an MP behind the legislation has said.

Conservative former minister Tracey Crouch told the PA news agency: “Good financial sustainability in football clubs is not going to impact competitiveness negatively, I think it’s going to help them thrive.”

The regulator will have a raft of powers to ensure clubs are sustainably run, to force unfit owners to divest their stakes in clubs, to ensure fans are consulted on major issues affecting their clubs, and to block teams from joining unapproved competitions such as the European Super League.

Arguably the most eye-catching aspect is the backstop powers it will have to impose a financial settlement on the Premier League and the EFL if they cannot agree on one themselves.

Ms Crouch said the new regulatory body would not impact the game.

She said: “What will impact competitiveness is what is happening on the pitch – it’s all the decisions around VAR, or blue cards, that’s the sort of thing that will make the Premier League less attractive, if it were to happen, speaking hypothetically.

“Not, are all the accounts in order, to make sure the football club is sustainable on a long-term basis.”

Ms Crouch was one of a number of MPs from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for football supporters who attended a meeting at Westminster on Tuesday on how the Bill would progress.

She told the meeting: “A lot of the questions that I’ve faced on – it’s taken three years, why has it taken so long – I think you only need to look at the Bill that’s been published today to see why it’s taken so long.

“It is a brand new regulator, it is something that is going to take a really good piece of legislation, and I think that’s what we’re going to do.”

Labour MP Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury) said he worried about the “unintended consequences” of the Bill.

Mr Eastwood told PA : “I want to make sure that football benefits, from the Premier League to the grassroots. So if the Premier League is weakened, how does this affect the smaller clubs’ funding?”

Ms Crouch said she wished to reassure “more cautious colleagues about the so-called unintended consequences”.

She said: “One of the things we were very careful about in the actual review was making sure that we had assessed the impact of any of our recommendations on domestic competitiveness, and the ability to attract talent, and we’ve come to the conclusion that none of this impacts on that.

“Because actually, if you think about it, what we’re doing is putting better regulation and governance into football, which ultimately would mean that it would thrive rather than anything else.”

Ms Crouch added: “When the Chelsea takeover was happening, interested buyers were asking to have conversations with me.

“None of them wanted to talk about the threat of regulation, I assume because they had made their billions in highly regulated environments.

“What they wanted to talk about was fan engagement, and they wanted to know how they could do it better, which I thought was really interesting.”

She added: “Most aspects of business are already regulated, it doesn’t stop companies making profits.”

Conservative MP James Sunderland said the Bill was “too late for Reading” and called for “retrospective action”.

The Bracknell MP said owners who “wilfully destroy” clubs should be “banned as directors, banned from football, or even sent with their tail between their legs to HMRC and ban them from operating in the UK”.

Sport minister Stuart Andrew replied: “We can’t do retrospective legislation, but let me say if an owner has done something to a club in the past and they want to then buy a new club, well all this would come up in the director’s test so they’d probably get disqualified.”