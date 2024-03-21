Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething unveils new cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething unveils new cabinet

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething after being elected as the next Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Vaughan Gething after being elected as the next Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

The new First Minister of Wales has promoted his leadership rival as he carried out a reshuffle of the Welsh Government.

Vaughan Gething has appointed education and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles – whom he beat in the race to succeed Mark Drakeford – to his old economy portfolio and adds the energy brief.

He also retains responsibility for the Welsh language.

Key election allies Ken Skates and Jane Bryant, who chaired Mr Gething’s leadership campaign, get jobs as Cabinet Secretary for Transport and north Wales, and minister for mental health and early years, respectively.

Eluned Morgan, who has held the health portfolio since 2021, remains in post – a department that is seen as the hardest in the Welsh Government.

Ex-deputy mental health minister Lynne Neagle succeeds Mr Miles at education and Huw Irranca-Davies joins the Cabinet as Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary.

Lesley Griffiths, who was embroiled in a row over farm subsidy changes, moves from rural affairs to become Culture and Social Justice Secretary.

Julie James, previously climate change minister, takes over the local government and housing brief.

Rebecca Evans loses her role overseeing local government but keeps the finance portfolio as Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office Secretary.

Mr Gething said: “I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart.

“In particular, I am pleased to appoint a minister for mental health and early years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

“While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.”

Among those leaving government are Mr Drakeford, deputy transport minister Lee Water, who announced earlier he would step down at the reshuffle, and deputy health minister Julie Morgan.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, described the appointments as a “continuity cabinet” that will give Wales “more of the same”.

“Welsh Conservatives offered Vaughan Gething the votes to scrap 20mph, 36 more politicians and sustainable farming schemes,” he said.

“These appointments show he’s putting Labour’s extreme ideology before the people’s priorities.”

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “I wish every minister and deputy well as they take office and set about addressing significant challenges across all portfolios.

“The scourge of child poverty, growing waiting lists, falling educational standards and a faltering economy demand fresh thinking and fast action.

“Today must also be a turning point in the Government’s approach to scrutiny.

“Ministers who are willing to open themselves up to critical challenge and the ideas of others will ensure better government for the people of Wales.”

The full cabinet and list of ministers are:

– First Minister Vaughan Gething MS

– Counsel General-designate Mick Antoniw MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Welsh Language Jeremy Miles MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care Eluned Morgan MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Cabinet Office Rebecca Evans MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning Julie James MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle MS

– Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS

– Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice Lesley Griffiths

– Chief Whip & Trefnydd Jane Hutt MS

– Minister for social partnership Hannah Blythyn MS

– Minister for mental health & early years Jayne Bryant MS

– Minister for social care Dawn Bowden MS