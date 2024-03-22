Retail sales remain flat in February as poor weather hits food shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retail sales remain flat in February as poor weather hits food shopping

By Press Association
The ONS released new retail statistics on Friday (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Retail sales volumes were flat in February as the fuel and food sectors saw declines, in part due to the bad weather, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales growth hit 0.0% in February, down from growth of 3.6% in January, a figure which had been revised up by 0.2 percentage points.

The ONS said a “mild but wet” month where southern England saw its wettest February on record had helped to weigh on sales.

Food shops saw their sales drop by 0.3% during the month, with those who responded to the ONS survey blaming the weather for reducing the number of people visiting the shops.

A fall in fuel sales, down 1.3%, was blamed on higher prices. These falls were enough to offset the rise in sales volumes at clothing and department stores, which were boosted by new collections.

Overall, non-food stores, which include clothes sellers, saw their sales volumes increase by 0.7% during the month.

Meanwhile, the amount spent online, especially on clothes, rose 2.1% during the month, the largest single rise since July, when poor weather was also to thank.

“Retail sales were flat in February,” said ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill.

“There was growth in clothing, which rebounded after recent falls as people invested in the new season’s collections, as well as department stores.

“However, these were offset by falls in fuel sales, possibly affected by rising prices, and a reduction in food sales.

“Many shops told us that the wet weather hit in-store sales, with online instead seeing a boost.”

Lisa Hooker, leader of industry for consumer markets at the PwC consultancy, said: “Little surprise that retail sales were unable to continue the momentum of the apparent bounceback witnessed in January’s numbers following a lacklustre Christmas.”

She added: “Grocery sales slowed slightly from the previous month’s highs, as more people ventured back to eating and drinking out after Dry January.

“Overall, February’s retail sales figures confirm that, despite falling inflation, a 2% cut in national insurance at the start of 2024, and improving consumer confidence in their personal finances, shoppers are still hesitant to part with their hard-earned cash.

“With inflation forecast to fall to the Bank of England’s 2% target in April, in addition to a 9.8% rise in national living wage and a further 2% cut to national insurance, retailers will be hoping that the spring brings green shoots after a challenging last 18 months.”