Former data commissioner to lead review of Government use of WhatsApp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former data commissioner to lead review of Government use of WhatsApp

By Press Association
Emma Martins will review the Scottish Government’s use of mobile messaging (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emma Martins will review the Scottish Government’s use of mobile messaging (Jane Barlow/PA)

A former Channel Islands data commissioner will lead the external review into the use of WhatsApp and mobile messaging in the Scottish Government.

Emma Martins said she will “look carefully” at the Government’s current practices.

The use of WhatsApp by ministers and senior officials in the Government came under scrutiny at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

It emerged some figures – including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – had deleted their WhatsApp messages from the time of the Covid pandemic.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told the inquiry he too had deleted his messages, explaining he had wiped all WhatsApps to free up space on the mobile phone he had at the time.

First Minister’s Questions
The review was announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf announced the external review in January, after conceding the handling of requests for WhatsApp messages had not been his Government’s “finest hour”.

On Friday, the three broad areas covering the scope of Ms Martin’s review were announced.

She will look at the use of mobile messaging apps, the use of non-corporate devices in Government business, as well as whether updates to the ministerial and civil service code are needed.

One of the issues she will consider is the retention of information from messaging apps, including if requirements should go beyond the needs of records management policies.

Separately, Scotland’s information commissioner David Hamilton has launched his own inquiry into the use of WhatsApp and informal messaging.

He said evidence at the Covid Inquiry raised “significant practice concerns” around the retention of informal communications from the pandemic.

Ms Martins, who has worked in the information regulatory office in Jersey, will have access to civil service documentation as part of her review.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon deleted WhatsApp messages from the time of the Covid pandemic (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

She said: “I am grateful for this opportunity to support the Scottish Government as they reflect on recent events and seek to learn from them.

“In delivering this external review, I will look carefully at the current practices of Government with the objective of producing appropriate, meaningful and deliverable recommendations for them going forward.”

Minister for parliamentary business George Adam said: “We are committed to openness and transparency and constantly seek to maintain and improve our performance in this area, which is why the First Minister commissioned this important external review.

“It will consider how mobile messaging apps and personal devices are used in Government in line with the principles of digital ethics, records management, freedom of information, and human rights.

“It is hugely significant, then, that someone with Ms Martin’s impeccable credentials has been appointed to lead this independent, externally-led review which will further enhance our robust processes.

“She will bring a wealth of experience to the review process and has worked in the data protection field for 25 years.

“I have no doubt her impartial expertise will prove vital in further strengthening our approach to the use of informal communications as technology increasingly integrates into all our lives.”