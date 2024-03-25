SNP challenges Labour to increase block grant if Sir Keir Starmer becomes PM

The SNP is challenging Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour to increase the amount of cash Scotland receives from Westminster if the party wins the next election.

Drew Hendry, the SNP’s economy spokesman at Westminster, said any future Labour government would be “meaningless unless it comes with real change that will benefit Scotland”.

Saying that the block grant Scotland receives from the UK Government had gone down to its “lowest ever level” under the Conservatives, Mr Hendry claimed there must be a “reversal of the 14 years of austerity ordinary Scots have been subjected to”.

With a general election set to take place at some point this year, polls consistently show Sir Keir’s party ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in the race for Downing Street.

Mr Hendry said: “Labour have so far failed to outline how they’ll seriously differ from the Tories on public finances – or tell us exactly what they’ll do to support Scotland and improve the lives of Scottish people.

“They can change that by committing to reversing the Tory cuts that have reduced Scotland’s block grant to its lowest-ever level.”

The SNP MP added: “A changing of the guard in Downing Street is meaningless unless it comes with real change that will benefit Scotland and a reversal of the 14 years of austerity ordinary Scots have been subjected to.

“Tory cuts have caused untold hardship for people across Scotland – to the point the SNP Scottish Government has had to step in and spend billions to limit the damage being done to households.

“Any failure from the Labour Party to distance themselves from the Tory economic policies they’ve wedded themselves to, and to rule out more austerity, will leave voters asking what the point of the Labour Party actually is.”

Ian Murray promised a ‘fair deal’ for Scotland under a Labour government (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said a Labour government would provide a “fair deal for Scotland, boost economic growth and renew our public services”.

Mr Murray said: “Every single part of the UK is being failed by this disastrous Tory government and the financial and economic chaos it has created.

“In Scotland, the SNP has made a bad picture worse with their own incompetence and their failure to grow our tax base – and now they are resorting to dodgy spin to deflect from their failures.

“While the SNP and the Tories are playing political games, Labour is focused on our positive vision for Scotland’s future.

“Labour will deliver a fair deal for Scotland, boost economic growth and renew our public services.

“Only Labour can kick the Tories out of government and deliver the change Scotland and the entire UK needs.”