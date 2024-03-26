Expert urges MSPs to increase alcohol minimum price as change goes to vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expert urges MSPs to increase alcohol minimum price as change goes to vote

By Press Association
MSPs will vote on the measure on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs on a Holyrood committee have been urged to increase the minimum unit price (MUP) on alcohol to 65p.

The proposal is due before the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Tuesday, with the levy potentially increasing from 50p.

Alcohol and drugs minister Christina McKelvie will appear before the committee to argue for its passage ahead of a vote.

Speaking before the decision, Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, the chair of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap), pushed for the decision to be rubber stamped.

“MUP targets the cheap, high strength products which cause the greatest damage to health and it has the most impact in our poorest communities, where the burden of alcohol harms is the highest,” he said.

“I urge MSPs on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee to act on the overwhelming evidence to uprate MUP to 65p to maintain its impact and to continue to save lives. Failure to do so would cause an additional 200 Scottish lives to be lost each year.”

But Dr MacGilchrist said the policy alone would not be enough to stem the increasing alcohol death figures in Scotland – after 1,276 people died in 2022, the highest since 2008.

“MUP alone is not enough when we are in the midst of a Scottish Government public health emergency with alcohol,” he said.

“We also need to see other measures taken forward, such as restricting alcohol marketing, if we are going to shift the dial on our relationship with alcohol.

“These polices should also be coupled with meaningful investment in the services and support that are so desperately needed by people who are dealing with the consequences of alcohol problems day-in, day-out.

“We need the Scottish Government to prioritise action to tackle alcohol harms, and we need this urgently.”