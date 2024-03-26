Timeline of alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi’s bids for UK asylum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timeline of alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi’s bids for UK asylum

By Press Association
CCTV footage of Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkali attack
CCTV footage of Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkali attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi made several bids to gain asylum in the UK.

The Afghanistan national’s asylum claims were in part based on his contention that he converted from Islam to Christianity and therefore feared persecution in Afghanistan on account of his religion, according to a document from the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber).

Here is a timeline of Ezedi’s bids for asylum in the UK, leading up to the attack and the discovery of his body.

Clapham Common incident
Ezedi was seen in a Tesco Express shop

– January 8 2016

Ezedi arrives in the UK and claims asylum on the basis of problems with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

– February 2016

He starts attending Grange Road Baptist Church in Jarrow, South Tyneside.

– May 18 2016

Ezedi’s claim for asylum is refused – a decision which he appeals against.

– February 8 2017

The appeal is dismissed after a judge of the First-tier Tribunal found inconsistencies in Ezedi’s account painted a picture lacking credibility.

– June 30 2017

Ezedi’s appeal rights are exhausted.

Clapham Common incident
An empty container with corrosive warnings on the label

– June 24 2018

Ezedi is baptised after participating in a course run by Grange Road Baptist Church and goes on to engage in street ministry and handing out church leaflets.

– March 19 2019

Ezedi makes “further submissions” for asylum and humanitarian protection, claiming that he would be at risk if he had to return to Afghanistan.

– March 3 2020

His claim for asylum and humanitarian protection is refused.

– March 17 2020

Ezedi lodges an appeal against the decision.

– November 6 2020

Ezedi’s asylum appeal is allowed, after a First-tier Tribunal judge finds that he underwent a genuine faith conversion to Christianity, which would put him at risk if he returned to Afghanistan.

Met Police Marine Policing Unit searching for Ezedi
Members of the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit searching for Ezedi

– January 31 2024
The alkaline attack takes place in Lessar Avenue on a 31-year-old woman, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight.

Ezedi was previously in a relationship with the woman, but he was not the father of the children.

Ezedi allegedly throws the younger child to the ground and makes off in his car, which crashes into a stationary vehicle nearby.

He then runs off.

The Metropolitan Police are called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

The last recorded sighting of Ezedi is at 11.27pm when he crosses over Chelsea Bridge towards the north side.

– February 1 to February 8

A massive manhunt for Ezedi continues.

Abdul Ezedi’s last-known movements
(PA Graphics)

February 9

Met Police detectives give a media briefing in which they tell reporters they believe Ezedi went into the River Thames at Chelsea Bridge, some four hours after the alkaline attack on Wednesday January 31.

Searches are carried out over the next 10 days.

February 19

A body seen in the water near Tower Bridge at Tower pier is recovered by the Met Police’s Marine Policing Unit and viewed by detectives working on the investigation.

February 23

Police confirm that Ezedi drowned after his body is formally identified following a post-mortem examination.