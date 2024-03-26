Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump is selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles as he faces mounting legal bills

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump holds a Bible (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Former president Donald Trump is now selling Bibles as he runs to return to the White House.

Mr Trump, who became the presumptive Republican nominee earlier this month, released a video on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday urging his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible”, which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad.

Mr Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Mr Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for 60 dollars.

The effort comes as Mr Trump has faced a serious money crunch amid mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments along with a series of civil charges.

Mr Trump was given a reprieve on Monday when a New York appeals court agreed to hold off on collecting the more than 454 million dollars he owes following a civil fraud judgment if he puts up 175 million dollars within 10 days.

Mr Trump has already posted a 92 million dollars bond in connection with defamation cases brought by the writer E Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favourite book,” Mr Trump said in the video posted on Truth Social.

“I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

Billing itself as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” the new venture’s website calls it “Easy-to-read” with “large print” and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time”.

Besides a King James Version translation, it includes copies of the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of the famous Greenwood song.

The Bible is just the latest commercial venture that Mr Trump has pursued while campaigning.

Last month, he debuted a new line of Trump-branded sneakers, including 399 dollars gold “Never Surrender High-Tops”, at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

The venture behind the shoes, 45Footwear, also sells other Trump-branded footwear, cologne and perfume.

Mr Trump has also dabbled in NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, and last year reported earning between 100,000 and one million dollars from a series of digital trading cards that portrayed him in cartoon-like images, including as an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

He has also released books featuring photos of his time in office and letters written to him through the years.

The Bible’s website states the product “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign”.

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organisation, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates,” it says.

Instead, it says, “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid licence from CIC Ventures LLC, which licence may be terminated or revoked according to its terms”.

CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Mr Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure, has a similar arrangement with 45Footwear, which also says it uses Mr Trump’s “name, likeness and image under paid licence from CIC Ventures LLC, which licence may be terminated or revoked according to its terms”.

Mr Trump remains deeply popular with white evangelical Christians, who are among his most ardent supporters, even though the thrice-married former reality TV star has a long history of behaviour that often seemed at odds with teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels.