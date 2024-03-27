‘Big questions to answer’ over 5,668 extra sewage dumps, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Big questions to answer’ over 5,668 extra sewage dumps, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Scottish Water reported 14,008 sewage spills to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency in 2022 (PA)

More than 5,600 sewage dumps into Scottish waterways were recorded but not reported to the environmental regulator, figures show.

Scottish Water reported 14,008 sewage spills to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) as part of its 2022 report – a 30% increase on the previous year.

However, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say “big questions” must be answered after it was revealed an additional 5,668 spills were recorded in lochs and rivers in 2022.

The Scottish Water document which published the figures states the overflows were subject to monitoring through various licensing reporting requirements under the Water (Controlled Activities) Scotland regulations – but they had not been added to the annual Sepa publication.

It takes the total number of sewage dumps to 19,676 – 40% higher than previously thought, the Lib Dems said.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that higher number is still likely to be an underestimate as many sewage overflows are not monitored.

He said the Scottish Government must “stop being the defenders of outdated sewage standards”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “People will be disgusted to learn that sewage is being dumped into our rivers and waterways more than 50 times a day.

“Yet even this new figure is still likely to be a huge underestimate, as the vast majority of overflows are simply not monitored.

“Scotland is way behind England, where 91% of sewage outlets are monitored. Last year figures from just 4% of outlets in Scotland were reported to the environmental regulator Sepa.

“Both Scottish Water and Sepa have big questions to answer ahead of the publication of fresh statistics next month.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hailed his party’s proposed Clean Water Act (Lesley Martin/PA)

“It is time for the SNP to stop being the defenders of outdated sewage standards. They need to get tough with the Government-owned water company whose bosses pocket bumper bonuses while dumping sewage into our rivers.

“To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital updates to our sewage network and clamp down on discharges.”

The party’s plans include modernising the sewage network and a requirement to monitor and publish every sewage dump.

There would also be a ban on dumping sewage in protected areas, including bathing waters.

Last week, figures obtained by the party using freedom of information legislation showed 2,099 complaints were made to Sepa about sewage in rivers, loch and seas between 2019 and 2022.

Scottish Water, Sepa and the Scottish Government have been asked for comment.