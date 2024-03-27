Not yet enough detail on latest delays to Ferguson Marine ferries – McAllan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Not yet enough detail on latest delays to Ferguson Marine ferries – McAllan

By Press Association
Mairi McAllan answered an urgent question in parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mairi McAllan answered an urgent question in parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

A cabinet secretary has said she does not have sufficient detail to update MSPs on further potential delays to the overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine, after the shipyard’s CEO was sacked earlier this week.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan told Holyrood that David Tydeman’s sacking was a matter for the state-owned shipyard’s board, and they had been considering addressing “performance-related issues” since February.

The SNP minister sought to reassure MSPs on the expertise of John Petticrew, who replaces Mr Tydeman as interim chief executive and will oversee the remaining work on Glen Sannox and its sister ship Glen Rosa.

She said she understood islanders’ frustration around ferry delays as CalMac’s existing fleet comes under pressure and vowed to leave “no stone unturned” to secure a future for the yard.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Mr Tydeman had been sacked by the Ferguson Marine board after intimating that further delays to the handover of the Glen Sannox were “likely”.

Energy and Transport Committee##
David Tydeman has been replaced as CEO (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

He had earlier said the vessel would be handed over in late May but it seems this deadline can no longer be met.

Ms McAllan answered an urgent question on the matter in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The SNP minister said: “The islanders are uppermost in my mind, and that’s why I’ve been very clear that delays are entirely unacceptable.”

She said she had been informed in February that the board were considering taking action to address “performance-related issues in relation to Mr Tydeman’s tenure” and they decided on a contract termination on March 18.

Discussing the delays and cost overruns for the two ferries, she continued: “I do not have sufficient information in order to update parliament with the specificity that I would want to bring to the chamber.

“I was formally notified on Monday of potential delays – potential delays crystallising – but the new executive team and the board will now interrogate those.”

On whether Mr Tydeman received a payoff, she said he was entitled to “contractual payments”.

Caledonian Macbrayne new ferries
Glen Sannox is under construction (Jane Barlow/PA)

Pressed on how the yard could secure future work, she said: “I have been clear that ministers will leave no stone unturned when it comes to securing a sustainable, successful future for Ferguson Marine.”

The Conservatives’ Graham Simpson said Mr Tydeman had been given an “impossible job” and suggested he had been sacked for being “too honest” about problems at the yard.

He said Ms McAllan must have approved his dismissal, saying “the buck stops with her”.

Following the session at Holyrood, Mr Simpson said: “Islanders who have been betrayed at every turn got no answers from the cabinet secretary.

“There were no answers on performance issues surrounding David Tydeman, and she shed no light on any further delays and additional costs for these lifeline services which have come to light.

“Huge questions remain unanswered over the sacking of Ferguson Marine’s latest turnaround director and Mairi McAllan cannot continue to deflect responsibility on to the board at the yard.”

The two ferries, which will ultimately serve routes in the West of Scotland with CalMac, are some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.

Caledonian Macbrayne new ferries
The shipyard’s board said change was needed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said those in charge of the shipyard should not be rewarded for “failure”.

On reports that Mr Tydeman may receive a large payoff despite being sacked, Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “We’ve seen this game before around Ferguson’s.

“People should be getting rewarded for good outcomes, and delivering on the government’s promises and delivering on the commitments they have made to the local communities, particularly those communities in our rural, remote areas who rely on these ferry services.

“People should not be getting huge payoffs for failure.”

Ferguson Marine have not directly confirmed how much money Mr Tydeman will get in a payoff but he received an annual salary of £205,000 plus bonuses.

Board chairman Andrew Miller said on Tuesday: “Ferguson Marine needs strong leadership to ensure its long-term future.

““The board recognised that action needed to be taken to restructure the current leadership team and it has taken these steps to address this.

“Our focus is on the completion of Glen Sannox and hull 802 (Glen Rosa), and the implementation of a robust business plan to improve the commercial viability of Ferguson Marine.”