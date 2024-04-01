Applications open for XL bully exemption certificates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Applications open for XL bully exemption certificates

By Press Association
Owners of XL bully dogs in Scotland can now apply for exemption certificate to enable them to keep their animals (Jacob King/PA)
Owners of XL bully dogs in Scotland can now apply for exemption certificate to enable them to keep their animals (Jacob King/PA)

Owners of XL bully dogs in Scotland can now apply for a special certificate to allow them to legally keep the animals.

After July 31 this year it will become a criminal offence to own such a dog without an exemption certificate.

Applications for exemptions for owners who wish to keep their dogs have now opened.

The Scottish Government introduced the restrictions on XL bully ownership in the wake of legislation in England, prompted by concerns over dog attacks.

It will become an offence to own an XL bully dog without an exemption certificate after July 31 (Jacob King/PA)

Restrictions already introduced in February will continue to remain in place, meaning all XL bully dogs should be kept muzzled and on a lead while in public.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “These new safeguards are being introduced to protect the public while giving XL bully owners time to comply with the new rules.

“I would encourage XL bully owners who wish to keep their dogs from August 1 to apply for an exemption certificate in good time.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with Police Scotland, local authorities, the SSPCA and others to ensure our communities are kept safe.”

XL bully owners can either apply by post or online for an exemption certificate, which costs £92.40.

Owners must also obtain third party insurance for their animals, neuter them and ensure their dogs are microchipped.

While postal applications have to be made by July 15, online applications will be accepted until midnight on July 31 – with full details of the scheme and requirements available on the Scottish Government website.

Meanwhile those owners who opt not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of having the animal euthanised, along with a further £100 to compensate them for the loss of their dog.