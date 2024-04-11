Statue of Sir David Amess unveiled on Southend seafront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Statue of Sir David Amess unveiled on Southend seafront

By Press Association
A statue of Sir David Amess is unveiled on Chalkwell seafront in Southend (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A statue of Sir David Amess is unveiled on Chalkwell seafront in Southend (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A statue of murdered MP Sir David Amess has been unveiled on Southend seafront in a ceremony attended by his family, politicians and projects that he championed.

The 69-year-old father of five was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021.

Sir David’s killer, Ali Harbi Ali, was found guilty of murder and handed a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey in 2022.

Sir David Amess statue
The statue of Sir David Amess on Chalkwell seafront in Southend (Gareth Fuller/ PA)

A life-size statue of the former Southend West MP, positioned on a grass bank by Chalkwell Esplanade looking out over the estuary, was unveiled on Thursday.

Sir David’s widow, Lady Julia Amess, attended along with other family members and listened to songs from the Music Man Project, a group championed by Sir David which teaches music to children and adults with learning disabilities, and from the Orpheus Choir.

The event, which had a visible police presence, was also attended by politicians including Dame Priti Patel, who was home secretary at the time of Sir David’s death.

Former home secretary Priti Patel speaking during the unveiling of a statue of MP Sir David Amess on Chalkwell seafront, in Southend
Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel was among those who attended (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, who was also in attendance, read out a statement on behalf of Sir David’s family.

In the statement, they said: “David is hugely missed and as a family we are devastated by his loss but events like today make us feel that he is with us forever and that his light remains.

“I and all my family thank you so much.”

Conservative MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell, along with three members of the Music Man Project, lifted a black sheet from the statue to officially unveil it.

Sir David Amess statue
Andrew Rosindell, left, and members of the Music Man Project unveil the statue of Sir David Amess (Gareth Fuller/ PA)

Mr Rosindell said he had known Sir David for more than 40 years and described him as a “true friend”.

Sir David was a Christian and the statue was blessed by Father Jeffrey Woolnough, parish priest at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Eastwood in Southend, near to where Sir David died.

Julie Cushion, who was Sir David’s constituency assistant, said: “It’s lovely we will now have this site to remember this wonderful man and the wonderful MP.”

Explaining the location, she said Sir David “used to walk his dogs up and down here on a very regular basis”, he loved the Crowstone, a granite obelisk on the beach off Chalkwell Esplanade, and had a close relationship with the nearby Chalkwell Lifeguards.

A statue of Sir David Amess is unveiled on Chalkwell seafront in Southend
Sir David Amess was MP for Southend West (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir David’s successor, Southend West MP Anna Firth, said the statue would be a “permanent and fitting memorial to Southend’s greatest friend, ambassador and founder”.

She said she hoped the statue would be “comforting” and provide a “place of solace” for his family.

The statue, created by sculptor Andrew Lilley, was paid for by a fundraising campaign and by a donation from businessman Dr Vijay Patel.