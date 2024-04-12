Recognition of Palestinian statehood by EU countries much closer – Irish premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recognition of Palestinian statehood by EU countries much closer – Irish premier

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (PA)
Irish premier Simon Harris has said that the point at which Ireland and Spain can recognise the State of Palestine is “coming much closer”.

He made the comments following a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Government Buildings in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

The pair discussed the recognition of Palestinian statehood, with Mr Harris saying that Ireland would move with Spain and other EU countries when “the time is right”.

On Tuesday, Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said he is bringing a formal proposal to the Government after working with other countries on a joint declaration to formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

Pedro Sanchez visit to Ireland
It is the second time Mr Harris and Mr Sanchez have met this week, after the Taoiseach travelled to Brussels on Thursday.

“I want this afternoon to pay tribute to all those working so hard to try to bring about an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages, including through the talks in Cairo, facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt,” Mr Harris said.

“At last month’s meeting of the European Council, Ireland and Spain, together with Malta and Slovenia, said that we were ready to do so when the conditions are right.

“Let me this evening say our assessment is that that point is coming much closer and we would like to move together in doing so.

“The people of Palestine have long sought the dignity of their own country and sovereignty.

Pedro Sanchez visit to Ireland
“A home that like Ireland and Spain can take its place amongst the nations of the Earth.

“When we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message.

“The people of Israel deserve a secure and peaceful future. So do the people of Palestine. Equal sovereignty, equal respect, in a region where people of all faiths and all traditions live together in peace.”

Mr Harris also said it was possible to condemn the Hamas attack on October 7 and call for the unconditional release of the remaining hostages, and to also want to see a two-state political solution.

This week, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich claimed that the Irish Government’s push to recognise Palestinian statehood is “rewarding terrorism”.

“It’s entirely possible to call out the horrors that the State of Israel suffered at the hands of Hamas whilst also saying that there must now be an immediate cessation of violence,” Mr Harris said.

“The scenes that we’re seeing in Gaza in terms of hunger, thirst, mutilation, death of innocent children, women, men, the destruction of so much civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, homes, has to stop.

“The only way forward here is for a political peace process that brings about the two-state solution for which Ireland has been so long committed, as I know Spain has as well.”

Speaking after the bi-lateral meeting, Mr Sanchez said he wanted to thank Mr Harris and his predecessor Leo Varadkar for their leadership.

“We need leaders who are committed to peace, justice, human rights, and welfare – inside and outside of European boundaries,” he added.

“We know that the situation in the Gaza Strip is terrible and that we can’t see signs of improvement.”

He said that Ireland and Spain agree on the urgency for an immediate ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as the release of hostages in Gaza.

“We also agree that it is vital to reach a political solution that brings peace and stability to the region and that solution must recognise the living together of two states, Palestinian and Israeli states,” he added.

“We, internationally, will not be able to help Palestine unless we recognise its existence and so we, both countries, have agreed to recognise Palestine as a state publicly, as soon as possible, when conditions are right.

“We commit to support the recognition of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations for two reasons.

“First to give a message of hope, hope for the millions of people in Gaza, Palestine and in the region who are suffering.

“Secondly, because we want to show the world that in Europe, there are people who defend the international rules and order in all cases across the board.”

He said he wants to see a peace process that will bring “prosperity and peace” to the Israelis and Palestinians.

“As of now, we cannot outline a timeline, we’re in uncharted territory but in these circumstances… if we continue on the current path it will bring more conflict, more hatred, and more problems so we have to move forward,” Mr Sanchez added.