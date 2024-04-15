Cameron urges invitees to attend Downing Street Eid event amid boycott reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron urges invitees to attend Downing Street Eid event amid boycott reports

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has urged people to attend the Government’s Eid celebration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lord David Cameron urged invitees to attend a Downing Street Eid reception and “put aside political differences” amid reports some are planning to boycott the event in protest against the Government’s support of Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to host Muslim figures for the annual celebration on Monday.

But the BBC reported that some Conservative politicians and business and charity leaders are shunning the reception because of their opposition to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Asked about the reported boycott, Lord Cameron told Times Radio on Monday: “I had an Eid celebration at the Foreign Office a few days ago and I think ambassadors from every Arab country turned up to that celebration, as did the ambassador from Israel.

“So I think all these religious festivals are a time to put aside political differences and think of the things that bring us together.

“And one of the things that brings us together in Britain is that we’re a country with an established church, but also a country that respects other faiths and respects other celebrations, and I think that’s the right thing to do.

“So I’d urge people who get that nice invitation to go to No 10 Downing Street, whether it’s Diwali, whether it’s Eid, whether it’s Easter, they’re always very good parties and very well done and I’d encourage people to go.”

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi is reportedly among those expected to avoid the Government’s Eid event.

Baroness Warsi, who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister, has been outspoken in her criticism over the plight of people in Gaza.

Warsi
Baroness Warsi has highlighted the plight of Palestinians and is expected to avoid the event (Yui Mok/PA)

A No 10 spokesperson said they understood concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

They said: “The Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming members of the Muslim community to the Eid reception in Downing Street later this week and celebrating their contribution to public life.”

“But we share the deep concern that many British Muslims have over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our priority has always been to avoid further escalation in the region.

“That’s why we have long called for an immediate humanitarian pause with progress towards a sustainable ceasefire and consistently urged Israel and all parties to the conflict to abide by International Humanitarian Law.”

Israeli military action in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 people, has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.