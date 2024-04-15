RAF jets moved from Romania to help shore up defence of Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

RAF jets moved from Romania to help shore up defence of Israel

By Press Association
RAF jets were pulled away from protecting Nato from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to bolster efforts to defend Israel (Jane Barlow/PA)
RAF jets were pulled away from protecting Nato from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to bolster efforts to defend Israel (Jane Barlow/PA)

RAF jets were pulled away from protecting Nato from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to bolster efforts to defend Israel.

The Typhoon aircraft were redeployed from Romania to take part in the operation to defend against Tehran’s drone and missile barrage.

Other Nato allies covered for the RAF in eastern Europe, but the decision has once again put the UK’s defence budget under the spotlight with resources stretched around the world’s hotspots.

Rishi Sunak has committed to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – when conditions allow.

But he is under pressure from the military and senior Tories to go further and faster due to the current level of global insecurity.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace told the PA news agency: “The absurd line, deployed by both political parties that we shall only invest in defence ‘when economic conditions allow’ have been exposed as a political excuse.

“We need to invest as the threat determines. Without such investment our security will be at risk and our forces will be stretched.”

Six RAF Typhoons began air policing missions in the skies above Romania earlier this month, flying alongside their Romanian counterparts.

But as it become clear that Iran intended to strike Israel, the Government redeployed jets for operations in the Middle East.

RAF planes were involved in shooting down kamikaze drones launched by Iran towards Israel.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the RAF sent Typhoons and tanker aircraft to the region to “bolster our existing operation to combat Daesh in Iraq and Syria under Operation Shader”.

“Those jets shot down a number of one-way Iranian attack drones over Iraq and Syria,” the spokesman said.

The British jets were deployed to “backfill” in the counter-Daesh role, freeing up US planes to protect Israel.

But the Government agreed their mission could also include shooting down drones targeting Israel that flew through the area of operations.

On the reinforcements sent from Romania, the spokesman said: “We already have a significant presence in the region. But as a prudent measure, we temporarily moved a number of aircraft from Romania to bolster our existing footprint.

“Allied air forces continue to patrol Nato airspace to ensure it is protected from all threats and we have coordinated with Nato and our allies… to ensure there is no gap in Romania.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has argued that 2024 must be an “inflexion point” in how the UK responds to international threats.

“The era of the peace dividend is over,” he has warned, highlighting Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as potential flashpoints over the next five years.