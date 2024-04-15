Hunt to insist UK economy ‘is on the up’ on trip to IMF meetings in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hunt to insist UK economy ‘is on the up’ on trip to IMF meetings in US

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Jeremy Hunt will insist the UK economy “is on the up” as he travels to the United States for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings.

The Chancellor will seek to further strengthen UK-US economic ties and stress the importance of standing together with allies “at times of instability across the globe”.

He will jet to New York on Tuesday, before heading to Washington on Wednesday for two days at the IMF gathering.

In New York, Mr Hunt will meet with leaders from businesses including Bloomberg, Comcast and Blackrock, to promote Britain’s financial services and creative industries.

Ahead of his trip, the Chancellor said: “At times of instability across the globe, we are reminded that we are stronger when we stand together. The US is our most important strategic ally and we are both at the forefront of keeping the world safe.

“Our economic relationship sees one trillion dollars (£800 billion) invested in one another’s countries and I will be looking to deepen it further during my time in New York.”

In Washington, Mr Hunt will reiterate the need to stick to the Government’s plan for the economy and highlight the progress being made, the Treasury said.

Official data, last week, estimated gross domestic product rose 0.1% in February, raising hopes the country was emerging from recession.

But with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak battling an opinion poll deficit and Labour attacking the Government over its economic record, it is unclear whether a gradually improving economy will be enough to boost his party’s electoral prospects ahead of the upcoming general election.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are languishing in opinion polls (Benjamin Cremel/PA)

The Chancellor said the “improving position” will allow Britain to better co-operate with allies such as Ukraine and Israel.

He will point to UK action to defend Israel against Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack, with the UK calling for restraint in Tel Aviv’s response to the strike.

The Chancellor will also underline the UK’s support for Ukraine and how Britain is retaining pressure on Moscow via its sanctions regime.

Mr Hunt will push for collaboration on artificial intelligence, global economic security and supply chain resilience in meetings with G7 and G20 partners, as well as with the finance ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US.

He will also call for reform of the international financial system and point to British support for developing countries.

Mr Hunt said: “The UK’s resilient economy is on the up, and it is from this improving position that we can be the best partner possible to our friends around the world – including standing steadfast with Ukraine in its fight against President Putin and standing up for Israel’s security.”