Humza Yousaf to launch new marine ‘wingsail’

Humza Yousaf will take part in the land-based launch of a retractable wingsail designed to save fuel consumption on commercial ships.

The First Minister will see the 20-metre rigid sail raised at a test site in Hunterston Parc near West Kilbride on Wednesday.

Created by Smart Green Shipping, the Fastrig wingsail is intended to be retrofitted on the decks of tankers and bulk carriers and can be raised or lowered as needed.

The company says the Fastrigs can save up to 30% of a ship’s fuel and emissions each year as they generate extra thrust.

It is expected to undergo testing on a ship later this year.

Unlike traditional sails, wingsails are rigid and resemble an aircraft’s wing, using the flow of air over its surfaces to provide propulsion.

The First Minister said: “Smart Green Shipping’s work on their impressive Fastrig technology is typical of the type of economic opportunity the just transition to net zero affords Scotland – as the ideal test bed for new, green technology.

“Investment and new technology like this will enable companies based here to seize those opportunities, and help innovative businesses like Smart Green Shipping grow and thrive, both at home and across the world.

“By helping companies like Smart Green Shipping invest in innovation, we can drive growth, create jobs and increase productivity while driving the transition to net zero in the shipping sector.”

Diane Gilpin, founder of Smart Green Shipping, said: “There are no other countries that support innovative climate technology companies at an early stage like Scotland.

“As a female-founded business building climate infrastructure it is notoriously hard to secure funding.

“The collaborative grant process with Scottish Enterprise not only unlocked investment but also opened up introductions to fantastic partners.

“Scotland saw the potential for wind-assist to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions for shipping and I look forward to repaying that belief in us by taking our technology to the world and making a real difference.”