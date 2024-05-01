Boris Johnson to co-chair ex-Tory MP’s net zero initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson to co-chair ex-Tory MP’s net zero initiative

By Press Association
Boris Johnson has announced he will co-chair Better Earth, founded by former Tory MP and net zero tsar Chris Skidmore (Jane Barlow/PA)
Boris Johnson is to co-chair a new initiative to help countries reach net zero, backed by a former MP who quit the Tories in protest at the issuing of new oil and gas licences.

The former prime minister was unveiled on Wednesday as the co-chairman of Better Earth, a company founded by the former net zero tsar Chris Skidmore with the aim of advising governments on reducing emissions.

Mr Johnson said: “I am very pleased to be joining Better Earth because it is vital that we combine our mission to cut greenhouse gases with solid plans that promote economic growth and high wage, high skill jobs.”

Chris Skidmore
Chris Skidmore quit the Conservatives in protest at the issuing of new oil and gas licences (PA)

The group welcomed Mr Johnson, saying it agreed with Climate Change Committee chief executive Chris Stark that he was “the greenest British leader in modern history”.

In office, Mr Johnson championed net zero, hosting the Cop26 summit in 2021 and pushing the cause as a way of securing investment and jobs in areas in need of “levelling up”.

Since leaving Downing Street, he has urged his successor Rishi Sunak not to “falter” or “lose our ambition” on the UK’s climate pledges, which would see Britain achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The foundation of Better Earth was announced by Mr Skidmore in March, with the former minister saying it would prioritise achieving emissions reductions by 2030.

In a speech setting out his plans, he said: “Delivering on decarbonisation and emissions reduction is not and never has been about a distant 2050 target. It’s why you cannot suddenly let up when you have made progress, thinking it will be fine.”

According to its website, Better Earth “is seeking to become one of the leading organisations delivering the decarbonisation of countries that need additional investment and support to meet their climate commitments” and has assembled a “dedicated team of internationally renowned and leading climate figures”.

Mr Skidmore, who carried out a review of net zero policies under Liz Truss, resigned from both the Conservative Party and Parliament at the start of the year in protest at Mr Sunak’s decision to row back on some climate policies.

Since he stepped down as prime minister in 2022, Mr Johnson has taken up several paid and unpaid positions including as a columnist for the Daily Mail, an adviser to the Centre for European Policy Analysis and a presenter for GB News, although he is yet to be seen on the channel.

But his post-ministerial career has brought him into conflict with the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which has twice criticised him for failing to notify them about new positions as required.

It is understood Mr Johnson has sought the advice of Acoba regarding his role at Better Earth.