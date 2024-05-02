Tories wrong to withdraw whip from Lee Anderson, says Kwarteng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories wrong to withdraw whip from Lee Anderson, says Kwarteng

By Press Association
Withdrawing the whip from Lee Anderson only ‘inflamed the situation’, Kwasi Kwarteng has said (PA)
Withdrawing the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson was a mistake that “inflamed the situation”, Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

The former chancellor said the now-Reform UK MP’s comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan did not warrant his suspension from the Conservative Party, adding even Enoch Powell had not lost the whip over his “Rivers of Blood” speech.

Mr Anderson, a former deputy chair of the party, had the Tory whip suspended after he claimed Mr Khan was being controlled by “Islamists” and had “given our capital city away to his mates”. He subsequently defected to Reform UK.

Appearing on the One Decision podcast hosted by former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove, Mr Kwarteng said the decision to remove the whip should be for voting or campaigning against the party, or for “chronic” misbehaviour.

He said: “If someone says something that’s rude and I disagree with as a leader, I don’t think that’s grounds for taking the whip away from somebody.”

Lee Anderson defection
Lee Anderson joined Richard Tice’s Reform UK after he was suspended from the Conservative Party over comments about Sadiq Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Kwarteng added that following Mr Powell’s 1968 speech in which he claimed immigration would lead to significant bloodshed, the then-Tory MP was sacked from the shadow cabinet but did not lose the whip.

He said: “I know it was a very long time ago, but I think it’s a very big step to take the whip away from somebody for saying comments and not (for) voting against the Government.”

He went on to say that withdrawing the whip had “inflamed the situation” by pushing Mr Anderson into the Reform party.

Discussing the threat to the Conservatives from Reform, Mr Kwarteng said the Tories were “shielded” by the first past the post system and a more proportional system could see the party receive 25% of the vote.

He said: “The electorate isn’t stupid, they know if it’s proportional every vote counts.”

Polling has seen Reform average around 13% in recent weeks, with a YouGov poll for The Times putting the party on 15% on Thursday, but the party’s support in elections has usually failed to reach double figures.