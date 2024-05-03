People of Blackpool South have spoken for Britain, Labour’s newest MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People of Blackpool South have spoken for Britain, Labour’s newest MP says

By Press Association
Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates with his wife Portia and baby Cillian Douglas Webb (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates with his wife Portia and baby Cillian Douglas Webb (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s newest MP said the people of Blackpool South have “spoken for Britain” as the party secured a resounding by-election victory.

On Friday, Chris Webb became the first locally-born MP to represent the constituency in 60 years as Labour achieved its third biggest swing from a Conservative-held seat in a by-election since the Second World War.

Labour won Blackpool South with 10,825 votes as the Tories were adrift in second with 3,218 votes, closely followed by the Reform UK party on 3,101.

The election was called after Conservative MP Scott Benton resigned in the wake of a lobbying scandal. Mr Benton won the seat in December 2019 with a majority of 3,690.

The constituency was created in 1945 and was held by the Conservatives until 1997 when Gordon Marsden took the seat and retained it for 22 years.

In his victory speech, Mr Webb said: “The people of Blackpool South have spoken for Britain. They have said to Rishi Sunak and to the Conservatives they have had enough.

“They have had enough of 14 years of Conservatives being in power. They have lost the trust of the British people and Blackpool has had enough of this failed Government which has crashed the economy, destroyed our public services and put up taxes.

“They have said that it is time for change and that change started here in Blackpool tonight. Only Labour offer new hope for towns like Blackpool. We need change and we will get it under a Labour government.

“I will put the priorities of this town first and fight for residents in Westminster, and challenge this Government to get a better deal for Blackpool. People are fed up because nothing seems to work any more.

“People in Blackpool South and across the country are sick of the Government’s failure to tackle the big issues facing our country.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“In this election we offered a plan for Blackpool that was positive, a plan to have more police on the street, deliver the regeneration our town needs and help hard-working families through the cost-of-living crisis.

“The message to the Prime Minister is that we need a general election, the sooner the better. People no longer trust the Conservatives.

“Prime Minister, do the decent thing – admit you have failed and call a general election.

“Give the people the same opportunity that people in Blackpool South had, a Labour member of Parliament and Keir Starmer in Downing Street, and let Labour get on with delivering the change the people of Britain want and deserve.”

Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher said: “It’s fantastic to see so much support and it’s obvious that the people really have something to say here.

Richard Tice (centre) at the count for Blackpool South
Reform UK leader Richard Tice (centre) at the count for Blackpool South (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have done more than give the Conservatives a bloody nose, I think we have made a massive statement that nobody can doubt at all.

“I think the message is clear that we have got common sense policies for common sense people and I think people really want change, that’s obvious.”

Reform UK party leader Richard Tice, who attended the count at Blackpool Sports Centre, said: “Here we have had a brilliant local candidate, very well-known in the area.

“So while we have not had the historic data that the main parties have had and the ground game, we have made up in other ways.

“I think also because we just tell it how is. Our common sense policies, whether it’s making work pay, lifting income tax thresholds to £20,000 to get people back in work.

“Whether it’s the ambition to get to zero waiting lists on health care in just two years, whether it’s freezing immigration, stopping the boats and actually stopping this mad gender ideology – people just appreciate the courage with which we just tell it how it is.

“The country is in a terrible state. The country needs reform. Britain needs reform and that’s what we offer.”