Home Politics

Queen’s University Belfast students stage sit in for Palestine

By Press Association
Members of the Queen’s University Belfast Palestine Assembly hold a ‘sit in’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Students at the Queen’s University Belfast have staged a sit-in protest on campus calling for the removal of Hillary Clinton as chancellor.

In a statement the QUB Palestine Assembly said they want to see a democratic election process for the next chancellor.

The group is also calling for Queen’s to end all ties with universities in Israel, to issue a statement “condemning Israel’s mass killing of Palestinians and deliberate destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure” and offer sanctuary status to Palestinian academics and students.

They have also condemned terminology and some content used in the university’s deeply divided societies course around Palestine.

The group said further action will be discussed among members.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll attended the sit-in.

“I think it’s very, very important that they’ve done this,” he said.

“Hopefully the students can force management to act. This place, as many universities do, has a history of people standing up against oppression and these students are following their friends and fellow students in America and at Trinity (College, Dublin). I want to commend them and extend whatever solidarity I can to them.”

Responding, a Queen’s University spokesperson said they recognise and defend the right to protest, but said it is essential that those who want to go about their business on campus can do so. 

Members of the Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) Palestine Assembly hold a ‘sit in’ in the main Lanyon building of the campus (Niall Carson/PA)

“Queen’s University Belfast is committed to freedom of expression, the right to hold a range of views, and the promotion and protection of the right to protest,” they said.

“This applies to our students, academics and professional staff, and indeed the wider public.

“During recent months, we have met individuals and representatives of many organisations, including trade unions, students union and many other interest groups.

“We have had constructive discussions, listened to concerns and ideas, and exchanged views in an atmosphere of mutual respect, with a genuine desire to find solutions and common ground on a range of issues, and we will continue to do so.

“We accept there are different views on the Middle East. Queen’s University is committed to freedom of thought and expression for students and staff within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons.

“While we will recognise and defend the right to protest and have voices heard, in a respectful and legal way, it is essential that those who want to go about their normal business on campus can freely and safely do so without interference.”