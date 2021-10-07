Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£33bn needed to decarbonise heating systems and homeowners will have to pay up

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 4.36pm
The strategy seeks to make the heating of buildings carbon neutral by 2045 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Some £33 billion will be required to decarbonise heating in Scotland, a new strategy has claimed, with homeowners expected to pick up some of the bill.

The Scottish Government strategy, published on Thursday, lays out the total cost of the initiative – which seeks to convert the country’s building stock to zero emissions by 2045.

Up to one fifth of all greenhouse gases in Scotland come from homes and buildings and the strategy states one million homes and more than 50,000 non-domestic buildings will need to transition by 2030 – which will reduce emissions by an estimated two-thirds.

But Government funding will not be enough to cover the costs, with investment needing to peak at between £2 billion and £2.5 billion by the end of this decade.

At least £1.8 billion of Government funding will be made available to decarbonise buildings in this parliamentary term, according to the Programme for Government announced last year.

The strategy says a taskforce is being created to investigate how the additional money can be found.

“Clearly, this cost cannot be borne by the public sector alone,” the strategy said.

“We are establishing a new green heat finance taskforce to identify innovative solutions to maximise private sector investment, and find new ways to help individuals and organisations spread the upfront cost of investing in making their properties warmer, greener and more efficient.

“Public sector funding from the Scottish Government, UK Government, local authorities or investment from new institutions like the Scottish National Investment Bank will be a part of the solution to deliver the scale of transformation needed by 2045, but private investment – whether from homeowners, landlords or business paying for their own properties or from financial institutions providing financing for large scale infrastructure – must also drive progress.

“We must mobilise and work in collaboration with the private sector to leverage the scale of investment needed and to develop innovative and new approaches to financing heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures.”

Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie announced the strategy in his first statement to Parliament since the co-operation agreement between the Greens and SNP.

However he was unable to say how much homeowners will be likely to pay for the necessary changes, or how they will be supported by Government.

In response to a question from Labour MSP Mark Griffin, Mr Harvie said: “Can I tell every homeowner what the precise share of investment is going to be between now and 2045 for every private home?

“No, of course I can’t do that.

“What we are doing is committing to ensure that we’re looking at a wide range of sources for that investment.

“It can’t all come from public funds.

“Even I might blanche at the idea if (Mr Griffin) comes forward with a proposal for a £33 billion tax rise so we can fund it all from public sources.”

The strategy claims at least 16,400 jobs will be created through the need for different heating sources by 2030.

