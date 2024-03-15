Ministers urged to declare Scotland a rewilding nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ministers urged to declare Scotland a rewilding nation

By Press Association
Campaigners say more than 2% of Scotland is now rewilding (Trees for Life/PA)
Campaigners say more than 2% of Scotland is now rewilding (Trees for Life/PA)

Ministers have been urged to “lead the way” as figures revealed more than 2% of Scotland is now rewilding.

Campaigners from the Scottish Rewilding Alliance – a coalition of more than 20 nature organisations – want to see the Government declare Scotland as the first rewilding nation in an effort to boost conservation strategies.

The group has launched a national charter calling on ministers to commit to nature recovery across 30% of the country’s land and sea.

First-ever recorded figures by the alliance suggest 2.1% of land is now rewilding, with more than 150 projects covering at least 160,000 hectares.

However, the scale would need to be ramped up to meet the 30% target as figures from the State of Nature 2023 report showed Scotland was ranked 212 out of 240 countries and territories for the state of its nature.

Steve Micklewright, convener of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance and chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “Climate breakdown and nature loss mean we face an unprecedented threat to our way of life and our children’s future. But it’s not too late.

“Scotland can lead the way as a rewilding nation to benefit nature, climate and people.”

The group said the lack of rewilding undermines access to food, fresh water and clean air, while impacting efforts to store carbon.

The alliance has launched a campaign to encourage people to sign its charter, with a feature-length film called Why Not Scotland?.

It explores how rewilding can happen on a bigger scale in the country.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said restoring the country’s natural environment is “a key way” to fight nature loss and climate change.

The spokesperson added: “We are working hard to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to rural communities through our £65 million nature restoration fund, which has already committed nearly £40 million since 2021.

“The fund has supported local businesses to boost nature tourism, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production and supported projects that have improved access to both green spaces and our marine environment throughout Scotland.

“These projects have brought a myriad of benefits to rural communities such as creating new jobs, providing natural flood defences, and helping to support the recovery of vulnerable species, such as the wild salmon.”