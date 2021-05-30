European Tour: Robert MacIntyre heads home in frustration as Bernd Weisberger wins in Denmark again

Robert MacIntyre was headed back to Scotland to “practice my a— off” after a struggle of a week in Denmark ended with a final hole calamity.

A triple-bogey seven ended the Made in HimmerLand event on a sour note for the Oban left-hander after a run of five birdies in a row seemed like at least he was finishing the event on a high.

Poor final drive costs MacIntyre again

The Scot was too far behind his friend Bernd Weisberger in the final round as the Austrian successfully defended the title he won in 2019, but after his purple patch a loose drive – a common theme during the week – cost him dear.

“The week’s summed-up by the last hole,” he said, after he settled for a three-under 68, a seven-under total of 277 and a finish only just inside the top 40.

“I drove it horrific this week but that’s golf. You get kicked in the ‘stones’ every now and then and that was one of them right there at the last.”

‘Probably the worst I’ve hit it tee to green’

With next week’s Porsche European Open truncated to 54 holes because of Covid-19 restrictions in Germany, MacIntyre has changed plans will head home for practice before he heads out to the US Open at Torrey Pines starting on June 17.

“I’ll need to practice my a— off. Yhis week is probably the worst I’ve ever hit it tee-to-green,” he said.

“It’s absolutely horrific. I need to go back and think about it and work out what’s what. Maybe re-evaluate what I am trying to do.”

MacIntyre had high hopes of competing again in Denmark, where he was runner-up to Weisberger in 2019.

“I’m just nowhere near where I want to be,” he said. “I feel as though I should have been competing here this week. I absolutely love the golf course.

“I’m so far off, it’s not true.”

Weisberger’s eighth tour title

The 35-year-old Austrian was never headed after claiming a share of the lead in the first round and although pursued by Italy’s Guido Migliozzi on the final day pulled away impressively with a run of six birdies in eight holes just around the turn. A 64 completed a dominating five-shot victory.

Stephen Gallacher finished as top Scot but couldn’t get his game going the way it did on Friday over the weekend. Gallacher had a 64 in the second round but settled for two rounds of one-under 70, an nine-under and a share of 25th place.

Calum Hill also had a pair of 70s over the weekend and will hold on his 27th position in the Race to Dubai with his total of six-under finishing tied for 40th.

Aberdeen’s David Law had his best Saturday round since coming on tour on Saturday with a 67, but slipped back with struggles on the back nine to a 73 yesterday, and finished in 52nd.

Michele Thomson’s big finish falls just short in Italy

French amateur Lucie Malchirand wins the #LadiesItalianOpen 🏆🇮🇹 Let the celebrations begin 🙌#RaiseOurGame pic.twitter.com/cGDPCAseDM — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) May 30, 2021

Only Perth’s Daniel Young and Craig Ross of the Scottish continbgent made the cut on the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge at Portmarnock, but neither were in contention as Netherlands’ Dan Huizing won his third title in a play-off.

On the Ladies European Tour’s Italian Open, Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson made a superb final round charge with a 67 to finish on five-under.

That was eventually good enough for a tie for fourth behind the 18-year-old French amateur Lucie Malchirand, who won in only her second LET event.