Ange Postecoglu named new manager at Celtic

Celtic have appointed Ange Postecoglu as their new manager.

The former Australian national team boss joins the Hoops from Yokohama F. Marinos, where he has delivered the J League title. Previously he has also won Premiership and Championship Titles in Australia’s A League.

The new Hoops manager said: “The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly.

“Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul.

“I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate.

“We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.

“When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible. We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do.

“We need our supporters back by our side and I can’t wait to be with them back in a packed Paradise.

“We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad – we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent.

“I very much look forward to meeting with the players on their return from the close season break and I can’t wait to get started as Celtic manager.”

Celtic have confirmed the Australian has successfully achieved UEFA recognition and endorsement in relation to his pro-Licence issued by Football Australia and will begin working immediately.

He will arrive in Glasgow as soon as current Covid protocols allow.