UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announces he will not run again in 2027

Aleksander Ceferin has announced he will not stand for a further term as UEFA president in 2027.

Changes to the UEFA statute which were approved at Thursday’s Congress in Paris made a further term that would extend to 2031 possible, but Ceferin has now ruled that out.

“I decided six months ago that I would not run any more. The reason is that after some time every organisation needs fresh blood, but mainly because I was away from my family for seven years now,” the Slovenian said at a press conference after the Congress.

🎥 UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will shortly attend a #UEFACongress press conference here in Paris. You can watch it here: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 8, 2024

“I intentionally didn’t want to disclose my thoughts before, because firstly, I wanted to see the real face of some people, and I saw it.

“I have a beautiful life in football, I have a beautiful life outside of football as well.”

England’s Football Association had been the only federation to vote against the change to the statutes during Congress, with its chief executive Mark Bullingham holding up a red card in opposition to it.