Police following positive line of inquiry in murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was attacked in a coastal town have said they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday after being assaulted at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, North Ayrshire, over the weekend of Saturday February 3.

Police are treating the death as murder and have launched an online portal where members of the public can contact detectives.

Officers believe the incident was a targeted attack and are appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers continue to support Alan’s family at this difficult time. They’ve requested their privacy be respected as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’re following a positive line of inquiry and are aware of social media content reportedly connected to the investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has provided us with information so far but we still need the public’s help to establish exactly what happened to Alan.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could be crucial to the investigation.

“I urge anyone who was in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs or around New England Road, Saltcoats, over the weekend and may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.

“Anyone in those areas with dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help should contact police immediately.”

He said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue.

Mr Lawson was from Saltcoats in North Ayrshire.

The online portal can be used to send information, pictures or videos directly to the investigation team, and it can be accessed by following the link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S03-PO1.

Anyone with information can also call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3304 of February 4, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.